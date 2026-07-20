This article on the World Cup and Catholic Social Teaching and was excellent. The author persuasively argues that in contrast with the olympics’ early emphasis on “gentlemen amateurs,” the World cup was a sporting event for every man, including professional club players making a vocation of it- which embodied the CST principle of solidarity:

The World Cup worked not because it declared or imposed anything but because it became an invitation to practice solidarity. It dignified the work of athletes who were previously unable to participate in professional sports, and it developed an unprecedented language and understanding among countries. It gave its aspirants and participants a shared grammar and one that continues to be spoken.

One of the great things after the World Cup (the long 4-year period we now are in) is that having watched the World Cup, you get more familiar with the Premier League players and players from other Clubs.

I can’t help but think the utter PLURALISM of the World Cup is also related to the CST principles that are friendly to the free market and private property: not just its openness to rich and poor and different races, nations, and religions, but also its openness to corruption and crony influence at times (see: Italy 1934). You get it all with the World Cup- and if some of it annoys you; well, that’s the world for you!