The Young Pope
ACF Europe Series #23
New podcast, with my friend Sebastian Edoardo di Giovanni, our fifth Sorrentino conversation, bringing news of the best director in Italy in the 21st c. Today, we talk about a miniseries, made for HBO, mixing comedy & fantasy to show an alternative to Progress—a reactionary American pope, Pius XIII, &, as if this weren’t already most implausible, a much…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.