Since there has been a lot of talk of WWIII & nuclear holocaust—we’re going to celebrate 80 years of fears of the latter later this summer & in another year or two 80 years of the former—I thought I’d recommend some thinking about how Americans & especially Christians should look at the 20th c., an age when Progress, moral & technical, peaked & aroused hysteria where there had previously been enthusiasm, in part in order to understand why we’ve reacted the way we have in the 21st c., again & again trying & failing to face those fears, thus & to begin to see what we must change about our thinking. The way Peter Thiel puts it, it’s wiser to fear Antichrist than Armageddon, not least because the former looks to be the way to the latter.

There’s also a sequel: