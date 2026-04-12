1. An acquaintance, Aris Roussinos, has a good piece on the Hungarian elections in UnHerd, much more balanced than most of the things I see in the press or on X about Hungary. He has pretty good stories, too--I'm broadly persuaded. He's also spent a lot more time in Hungary than most journalists, so you should read what he has to say, it's not just fly-by storytelling. There are a handful of journalists left who aren't mad…

I’m a political scientist, however, not a journalist, so I always think about the questions of honor & belief that underlie a regime & yet become visible in serious conflicts. This looks like a serious conflict, a contested election with both sides assuming there will be unusually high turnout, & dark passions rising to the surface, partly through social media. Moreover, the international interest & intervention is encouraging partisans to tear the country apart.

So where I disagree with Aris is the economics. I like his bourgeois common sense, but I’m not sure it’s what matters right now. There are real complaints Hungarians make about Hungary that even a stranger can verify--he mentions healthcare, he’s right to do so. But economically, Hungary has not been doing very badly, it’s comparable with the rest of Central Europe. Nor were there high expectations before. Nor does anyone expect an opposition gov’t to improve the economics.

2. My friend Henry Olsen also has a good piece for the Brussels Signal, which deals with the greater context of populist politics. He’s also aware that there’s a counter-pressure for “normalization,” as in France & Romania, in which centrists push the rightwing down. He starts, like Aris, from the problem of stagnation. Since COVID & then the war in Ukraine, Europe has languished. It’s hard to describe how much the old world feels like it’s dying on its feet. Let us leave it at the milder statement Henry makes—people will vote for change or stability: The latter position, Orban’s position, is a defensive position. It doesn’t have a future, but it might have a present. Sooner or later, people want change. But the terms of change & the reasonableness of hope for improvement matter…

3. There’s record turnout ~80% in the elections, in a country that’s supposedly under authoritarian rule.

Left & liberal propaganda organs have spent about a year spreading crazy rumors of evil deeds & making crazy promises about the opposition winning exorbitant supermajorities. While still claiming they’re facing tyranny. All of those lies must have cost a fortune, but at least in the EU, that’s considered the cost of doing business.

Today at least we’re getting closer to reality. Right now, if you’re interested, you can tell: No one knows the outcome. All the lies, all the bullshit suspended for a tense moment.

The reality is that the problems in Hungary, as elsewhere, are the problems of democracy facing globalization, technological changes, threats to public & private morality. What’s strange is that in Hungary there is a real attempt to develop defenses against the worst effects of globalization. The man running the country, Orban, has correctly identified the worst problem of Progress as a suicidal combination of propaganda & ideology which disarms the people when it most needs unity of will to act & plausible guesses about what options are available. This election is to a significant extent a referendum on his ability to fix the problem.

As I’ve been writing for years, I think Orban is the only major politician in Europe. I wish him the best. I think he’ll win his fifth consecutive election. I’ve no ability to follow the details of the election (don’t speak the language, don’t know the details), so I can’t tell you what’s going on today. We’ll know tomorrow.

One of the things at stake in this election is the ability to say no to the EU. It’s been a remarkable reminder of the “old days” when national politics was being cancelled in Europe because in order to adopt the EU Constitution. Some nations refused to accept it, so they had to be tricked or forced into it. Of course, this is 20 years later--nobody believes the EU is Progress anymore, or that it can at least defend the old world, yet elites & their minions push the project precisely because they no longer believe in it themselves. Steps to tyranny.

The other issue in the election is the ability to bring a democracy to some degree of togetherness. This is not possible anymore in Europe. In the UK, public life is rape & stabbings while gov’t is a dirty little secret concealed by the media from a desperate, yet divided people; in France, race riots are public life, but the French people are held town by a tyrannical elite administration--which is funny, since the right-wing military could put an end to the circus at any moment & restore French civilization; Germany is the only governable country, but the price is suicide--after demilitarization & population replacement, now there’s deindustrialization. This is Europe today. Can Orban fix that kind of problem in the small country of Hungary? Hungarians are incredibly divided over the EU--city v country, young v old, college educated v normal people. The worst of the division is coming out in the election. Let us hope that something good comes of it & they find their way back to a common way of life, a shared understanding of justice & shared hopes for the future.