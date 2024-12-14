Three Wolfean Essays on the First Amendment
As we wrap up 2024, I wanted to share the projects I was busy with in October. In the space of a month I wrote three short essays on the First Amendment- namely, 1) the limits of freedom of speech when in regard to obscenity, 2) the role of free speech in education, and 3) what a true “establishment” of religion is.
I attempted to write an amicus brief for the upcoming case of Free Speech Coalition v Paxton. In that case a Texas law is being challenged which restricts access to pornography by minors through age verification. The pornographers want the law struck down and strict scrutiny in the name of “free speech”; of course, the original meaning of “free speech” did NOT include pornography, Here is my own draft of an amicus brief defending the Texas law. I ended up not sending it in (I am a doctor, not a lawyer of the Supreme Court bar after all) but I instead contributed to the “Scholars brief” you can read here. As far as I can tell, we were one of only 3 briefs that discussed original meaning.
Attempting to write an amicus brief was fun- and we will see what happens with this case. Oral argument is scheduled for January 15- five days before Trump’s inauguration. The Biden administration has filed a motion with the intent for the Justice department to defend the smut dealers in this case; it will be one of the last ones the extremely capable Solicitor General Prelogar will argue before we get a Republican Justice Department again. Still, I think Texas will win given the makeup of the court and the strength of the arguments.
At the ISI summit in Delaware, I wrote an essay defending Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Stop WOKE Act of 2022, against criticism from political philosopher/ Wall Street Journal writer Bill Galston. Galston took Desantis (and Chris Rufo) to task for “indoctrinating” one point of view. But that criticism is absurd and Galston should know better given his “comprehensive liberal” critique of a “liberal neutrality.” Galston’s 1991 book Liberal Purposes insisted that civic education was necessary for our liberal democracy to continue. Which is exactly what the Founders originally intended with the First Amendment- and what the Florida law engenders.
At the American Catholic Philosophical Association meeting in Chicago, I was part of a panel on “Integralism.” I took the opportunity to do some original research on the First Amendment establishment clause. The question I considered was: what if anything would have been considered an establishment violating the 1st Amendment? So much interaction between religion and government was allowed and even encouraged under our “American settlement” on religion before 1947. So I looked for a paradigm example of a state action that really did violate the establishment clause. My answer is: the National Cathedral in Washington DC. The original meaning of “establishment” was to have no “Church of America” set up by Congress to replace the Anglican church. But that’s precisely the message Episcopalians were trying to send, if you read the history of how Congress in 1903 chartered the National Cathedral.
One could object that the National Cathedral was a fulfillment Pierre L’Enfant’s original urban plan for the federal city set aside land for a “great church for national purposes.” But it is not a surprise that this part of L’Enfant’s plan was not followed- L’Enfant is NO authority on the US Constitution’s original meaning. L’Enfant disregarded American citizens’ right to private property in their homes with his construction plans, and when he disobeyed President George Washington’s instructions on that issue he was fired. It should also be noted of course that although no National Church was constructed at the Founding, Congress (as well as the Treasury and War office) hosted churches of different denominations to use the building through the Jefferson Presidency. But allowing different religions to use government property shows no preference to any particular one, as the National Cathedral does- its charter was literally the establishment of a church building.