At the American Catholic Philosophical Association meeting in Chicago, I was part of a panel on “Integralism.” I took the opportunity to do some original research on the First Amendment establishment clause. The question I considered was: what if anything would have been considered an establishment violating the 1st Amendment? So much interaction between religion and government was allowed and even encouraged under our “American settlement” on religion before 1947. So I looked for a paradigm example of a state action that really did violate the establishment clause. My answer is: the National Cathedral in Washington DC. The original meaning of “establishment” was to have no “Church of America” set up by Congress to replace the Anglican church. But that’s precisely the message Episcopalians were trying to send, if you read the history of how Congress in 1903 chartered the National Cathedral.



One could object that the National Cathedral was a fulfillment Pierre L’Enfant’s original urban plan for the federal city set aside land for a “great church for national purposes.” But it is not a surprise that this part of L’Enfant’s plan was not followed- L’Enfant is NO authority on the US Constitution’s original meaning. L’Enfant disregarded American citizens’ right to private property in their homes with his construction plans, and when he disobeyed President George Washington’s instructions on that issue he was fired. It should also be noted of course that although no National Church was constructed at the Founding, Congress (as well as the Treasury and War office) hosted churches of different denominations to use the building through the Jefferson Presidency. But allowing different religions to use government property shows no preference to any particular one, as the National Cathedral does- its charter was literally the establishment of a church building.





