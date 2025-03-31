So a part of my tour of Hillsdale was media—a few more things upcoming: I joined my friend Scot Bertram on the Radio Free Hillsdale hour, along with some other friends, like Kevin Portteus, who teaches politics at Hillsdale. Listen to it here!

The rather long interview involves reflections on the unique gap between the two elections, November 2024, when the American people spoke up, & March 2025, when liberal elites spoke up—two shockingly different Americas, but part of the shock is how confident the American people were & how confused, divided against themselves, & diffident liberals have proven; then Scot asked me about Gene Hackman & I tried to speak intelligently off the cuff about an actor I admired for a long time—if I were to write his obit, the emotional core would be in the observations I made & the memories I bring up in answer to Scot’s question.

I recommended two Hackman movies that deserve to be known much better—lots of people out there would enjoy them. Of course, he’s famous for The French Connection, his best action movie, which is worth watching again—after all, the issue of policemen fighting crime, including illegal aliens & drugs, that’s a live issue! But there’s an entire other side to Hackman’s career—so I recommend his work with unusually talented directors. First, his Coppola movie, The Conversation (1974), from early in Hackman’s career, & then his David Mamet movie, Heist (2001), his last impressive performance, the last memorable movie he made. They’re both thrillers, they play to Hackman’s ability to persuade audiences that he’s smart, that he has wit, or that he’s a dedicated, competent professional. That’s an image of the blue collar man, an older American image he preserved in the latter half of the 20th c.

Here’s my podcast with friend of PoMoCon John Presnall on The Conversation:

Or if you’re on Spotify, here it is: