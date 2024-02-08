Usually Carl does the music posts, but I have to throw one in to remember a great American country singer who just passed away- Toby Keith. His life and career is worthy of extended reflection especially for his patriotic support of the military after 9/11 terrorist attacks. Charles Kesler wrote a great appreciation in the CRB for George Jones after he …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.