Tolstoy on Lincoln
Words recorded by Count Stakelberg & published in the New York World on February 7, 1909, before Lincoln's centennial anniversary
Of all the great national heroes & statesmen of history Lincoln is the only real giant. Alexander, Frederick the Great, Caesar, Napoleon, Gladstone & even Washington stand in greatness of character, in depth of feeling, & in a certain moral power far behind Lincoln. Lincoln was a man of whom a nation has a right to be proud; he was a Christ in miniature…
