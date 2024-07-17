My friend Jonathan Keeperman was recently doxed—some despicable antifa-affiliated activist wrote up the world’s weakest hit-piece for The Guardian. The big reveal was that a handsome, educated, literary, academic, but also athletic American man with a lovely family also turned entrepreneur & now runs Passage Publishing, soon to be the biggest tastemaker…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.