Transgender Supremacy at the Oscars! It’s just like sports & prison, Progress requires that mutilated males beat women. Who knew! At any rate, this is my debut at The Blaze, thanks to my friends there you get to enjoy this broadside. We live in hilarious times, the most glamorous people are bending over backward to become grotesque…

Let me lead you in with a quote:

Once in a generation, America faces a great moral question that can only be answered by Hollywood. Accordingly, the Best Picture nominees feature the competition between two transgender giants, the biggest bout since Jake Paul faced off against Iron Mike Tyson on Netflix: Conclave v. Emilia Perez! This is the year when the Oscars will decide what America needs most urgently: Is it Emilia Perez—a Mexican cartel gangster who castrates himself in a musical in order to achieve Progress, but on the other hand he / she likes Hitler? Or is it Conclave—a transgender pope with ovaries, but Muslims have to bomb the Vatican in order for they / them to be elected? These are the tough choices that only the most sophisticated Americans can contemplate.

Read the whole thing!