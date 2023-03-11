Spring break has arrived for us in the American University. This week I am looking forward to a “stay-cation,” not traveling much of anywhere. When the COVID quarantine gates opened I like many others raced to the airport, having missed travel for so long.
This weekend in the WSJ I read the best article on Travel I have read in awhile- Sebastian Modak’s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.