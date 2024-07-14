Republicans should immediately call for the firing of the top Secret Service people, starting with USSS Director Kimberly Cheatle. Next, Republicans should hold hearings on the political & possibly ideological corruption of the USSS. Only when it is clear to the public that it was criminal negligeance, a kind of misfeasance, & not malfeasance that led t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.