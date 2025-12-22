We have an America First national security strategy statement, official policy of the gov’t. Broadly speaking, the document is daring & establishes the correct priorities of policy; it also defines policy & priority, over against previous approaches, that tended to include everything imaginable instead of focusing on war & peace, interests in security or commerce, & worrying over the future. It gives an interpretation of the activities of the Trump admin from 2017 onwards & commits the nation to continuing these efforts. Read the brief document here.

Here’s the case for America made in the strategy. It starts with the politics, ends with the character of the people, & puts the military in the center. We’re not talking primarily about right & wrong here, but about putting the fear of death into enemies:

America retains the world’s most enviable position, with world-leading assets, resources, & advantages, including: • A still nimble political system that can course correct;

• the world’s largest, most innovative economy, which both generates wealth we can invest in strategic interests & provides leverage over countries that want access to our markets;

• the world’s leading financial system & capital markets, including the dollar’s global reserve currency status;

• the world’s most advanced, innovative, & profitable technology sector, which undergirds our economy, provides a qualitative edge to our military, & strengthens our global influence;

• the world’s most powerful military;

• a broad network of alliances in the world’s strategically important regions;

• an enviable geography with abundant natural resources, no competing powers in our Hemisphere, & other great powers separated by vast oceans;

• unmatched cultural influence;

• the courage & patriotism of the American people.

Three things come to mind looking at a national security strategy:

1 Do elites have the capacity & willingness to implement it?

2 Does the American people have the sense & patience to support policy?

3 Do allies & enemies play their part?

Of course, there are too many uncertainties just now. The admin is understaffed & it seems the Republican Party is still slowing it down. Shockingly, the Senate refuses to go into recess, so as to deny Trump recess appointments, something previous admins have all enjoyed. Trump doesn’t seem to know what to do about it, nor his admin. His foreign policy team seems strong, but it’s hard to say what they’re doing. The admin acts behind a screen, without any strong connections to right-wing media.

Their civilizational ambitions for America & Europe are good; so also the demands to restore the Monroe doctrine, i.e. take charge in South America: Kick the Chinese out, bring to heel inimical regimes, & end the drug trade; so also the demand that Pacific powers take responsibility for curbing Chinese expansion. But how are we to accomplish all this? Who knows what’s going to happen in next year’s Congressional elections or the presidential elections in 2028? All these problems point in one direction: