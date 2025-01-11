Truth & Reconciliation in America
The most extraordinary public writing of recent times is this new manifesto by Peter Thiel, in, of all places, FT. Stranger still, it’s not paywalled, everyone can read the demand for truth, for shining a light on the deep state & therefore opening the way for a reconciliation of the people & the state after the inauguration. It’s full of zingers, it has a few very interesting observations & arguments, & above all Thiel insists on his Girard-inspired Christian demand that we look at ourselves & at America through the lens of Revelation / Apocalypse: We must reveal, unveil things, we must come to see ourselves as we are if we are to live well. Quite an op-ed!
Here are some quotes:
The future demands fresh & strange ideas. New ideas might have saved the old regime, which barely acknowledged, let alone answered, our deepest questions — the causes of the 50-year slowdown in scientific & technological progress in the US, the racket of crescendoing real estate prices, & the explosion of public debt.
Perhaps an exceptional country could have continued to ignore such questions, but as Trump understood in 2016, America is not an exceptional country. It is no longer even a great one.
Identity politics endlessly relitigates ancient history. The study of recent history, to which the Trump administration is now called, is more treacherous — & more important. The apokálypsis cannot resolve our fights over 1619, but it can resolve our fights over Covid-19; it will not adjudicate the sins of our first rulers, but the sins of those who govern us today. The internet will not allow us to forget those sins — but with the truth, it will not prevent us from forgiving.