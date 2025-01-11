The most extraordinary public writing of recent times is this new manifesto by Peter Thiel, in, of all places, FT. Stranger still, it’s not paywalled, everyone can read the demand for truth, for shining a light on the deep state & therefore opening the way for a reconciliation of the people & the state after the inauguration. It’s full of zingers, it has a few very interesting observations & arguments, & above all Thiel insists on his Girard-inspired Christian demand that we look at ourselves & at America through the lens of Revelation / Apocalypse: We must reveal, unveil things, we must come to see ourselves as we are if we are to live well. Quite an op-ed!

