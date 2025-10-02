Tucker has 30 minutes monologue on Israel, which you can listen to on X. I like most of what Tucker is saying, including the proposals he comes up with—any patriot should feel the same about Americans thinking about America & acting on everything from immigration to double citizenship in that light. (Also, smart people come up with political proposals, so we can figure out how to get what we want…)
I think Tucker got a few things wrong. For one, the CIA espionage case, Pollard—Angelo Codevilla, who was to the right of Tucker & who got pretty much everything right his entire career on policy (even opposed the GWOT at the time), was against the CIA on this one, not against Pollard (he argued, excessive, unusual punishment).
For another, there’s something wrong with Tucker claiming Israel has bad effects on American policy on India. Anyone who knows India knows they have a bad Muslim problem, same as Israel, & they are sympathetic to Israel therefore. (Also, anyone who knows the GOP knows they’re incredibly ignorant of India & don’t care, so this is not an Israel problem on either side of India-America diplomacy.)
Now, the broader thing that came to mind listening to Tucker has to do with the media frenzy about Israel, which I think he misunderstands, as well as the underlying political transformation. We’ve got three major things going on, I’d say.
1. The online chatter. Anti-Semitism used to be a liberal taboo. Now it’s breaking loose in crazy ways. One reason is, many elite liberals didn’t like Jews, so of course their Progressive heirs & institutional minions accordingly hate Jews--a process of radicalization. Another reason is, the internet is just full of crazy stuff. It beats tyranny, but it’s often very ugly. We’ll see about fixing the problem…
The most disgusting thing aspect of this media frenzy, I would say, is seeing the opinions of Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama parroted by endless influencers on social media, in re Gaza. “The Greta bandwagon.”
PostModernConservative is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
2. America is stuck with the alliances it has made & has to deal with a NATO revolt just now: Leaders in Europe are turning against Israel openly (Starmer, Sanchez, Macron), partly because they fear their own Muslim population, largely of illegal immigrants, but partly because they hate Trump & the America he represents. Every Progressive instinct, habit, or institutional arrangement involving money & power is at stake. Everything concerning virtue is at stake & Trump’s populism, with its anti-leftwing terrorism, anti-immigration orientation, is basically Israel’s policy.
Tucker is basically right about political orientation: America dictating to Israel whatever is good for America for whatever America supplies to Israel. Tucker should honestly admit, however, this has long been policy—think back to the proxy wars. A lot of military cooperation during the Cold War meant, American leadership rightly judged it was cheaper to prove to the Soviets they shouldn’t provoke America by arming Jews in their wars against Soviet-armed Arabs. Post-Cold War two-state pacifism has been catastrophic, however. Neither Muslims nor Jews want it. Clinton couldn’t live without it, though, & now America can never put this aside. Well, put it aside. Let it go.
So the political, media, & coalitional questions all come to this major problem in foreign affairs. The restructuring of American foreign policy must involve disciplining NATO & developing new war tech. So that’s unlikely to give Tucker what he wants. The future would be America demanding more use of Israeli tech than they already get.
3. Then there’s Evangelical politics, which is wrapped up in Israel because you can’t talk Jesus in American politics. Solve the latter to solve the former. Tucker is at his most honest, I think, when he berates Christians who fawn over Israel. It’s also the aspect of the problem that he knows best, although it does strike me that he’s talking to Southerners, of whom he is not one. I will stick up for the Southerners. Some connection between the land of Israel & the American Protestant embrace of the story of Exodus is inevitable. It’s just a matter of not letting the theology degenerate.
I interpret the fawning over Israel differently, however. First, American politicians tend to talk that way. Obama would go around the world condescending to countries he knew nothing about, saying “they punched above their weight.” Worse, American ambassadors are often crazy. Some are Progressive hysterics (Obama’s barking dog Rahm Emmanuel went from mayor of collapsing Chicago to Biden’s Ambassador to Japan to bring them gay rights!) Some are sycophants. Some are just on the make, especially obvious now with Trump’s picks: Just listen to the ambassador to Turkey calling that strange place America’s greatest ally. He has no idea about history or politics & wouldn’t bother to learn if his life depended on it; he’s talking about selling planes to Turkey—which he calls Turkiye—so Lockheed Martin can make a buck. The man’s a moron. These are real problems—just not all that related to Israel. The system isn’t perfect, the American right needs real politicians & diplomats, so it would be useful to figure some of these things out… But so far as it’s specifically a Jewish issue, America is indeed a mighty empire & can therefore afford to play Cyrus to the Jews. Indeed, this creates a vulnerability which we have to deal with—including through Tucker’s spirited attacks on complacency or arrogance—but it’s not in itself wrong.
PostModernConservative is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I think Tucker is over-correcting for his years supporting DC corruption, especially in the GOP. I’m glad he’s changed, I’m glad he’s doing all he’s doing. But he sometimes gets things wrong. Let’s see how this plays out…
But in Tucker’s spirit, I’ll close with proposals based on this assessment. First & foremost, we have to defend young men, the future of the American right, from imitating the liberal hysteria, the hot-for-Hamas harpies, & the Progressive Gretas out there. We have to organize a fight against the media hysteria about Gaza. Young men’s basic opinion about Israel should be one of these two things: I don’t know & I don’t care! Or, Jews kick ass, they’re enforcing their borders & they don’t tolerate leftwing violence & they deport any illegals—we should be doing the same thing but a hundred times better, because it’s America first! Anything else leads very quickly to feminized hysteria, whether by talking about empathy & human rights or by self-loathing talk about super-secret conspiracies in plain sight that prevent you from ever doing anything.
Second, as to foreign policy, GOP politicians high & low should be explicitly for America First. If they make a claim that Jews are a good ally, I want examples that prove it, or shut the hell up. I’ve offered at least one myself, so you know I’m as good as my word. Go forth & do likewise! The American right needs a debate of its own about alliances, leaders, & policies. Let Israel prove it deserves the attention of a new generation. I welcome that—I just don’t take it for granted. To the extent to which I can offer foreign policy advice, I’ll leave it at this: The Abraham Accords seem to be working, advance them, leave the region largely to Saudis & Jews, maybe Egypt, if that makes sense. Offer American help when it is prized, & that means sparingly.
Third, as to Christianity—American Protestants should be encouraged & helped with logistics, publicity, &, whoever can do it, money—grants, seeding, at least—to reclaim their churches, their congregations, their political responsibilities, too. They give America its character, now they are trying hard to take charge, so they deserve help & praise for their efforts. I think Protestants will always want to go see Jerusalem & it’s easy to see that Americans going to Israel seeing a people not too different than themselves is helpful morally. But that’s not foreign policy. Goodwill to Jews is one thing, getting involved in speeches about Israel is another. Primarily, my hope for Protestants is that they get inspiration to reform themselves. In some cases, that will involve goodwill to Jews—but that’s not the purpose. Saving souls & communities is their purpose.
From my lonely, prickly, ignored, spat-upon, and will-be-proven-right-in-the-long-run Dissident Conservative perspective, here are two of my recent efforts to deal with the "Israel! Israel! Israel!" distraction on the right.
1.) A poem, which I posted in multiple comment sections, in which, even though I know nationalism regarding the Israeli nation ultimately does have to be regarded as a special case (see Manent in Democracy without Nations?), I say this:
"Zionist this, Zionist there, where, and that,
Green eggs (no ham) in the Zionist hat.
Never say harried Israel bungled a decision,
Always "Zionism! Genocide!" the proper description.
For it ain't no simple nationalism, but the you-know-whos,
if the ever-magic Z-word, you train yourself to use."
2.) A comment, to one fellow Covidvax dissident of mine, one too-fond of dramatic framings, Joseph Sansone, on his stack, regarding the shameful recent statement by Netanyahu on deploying "influencers" in the U.S., which Sansone blew up into something worse--a ludicrous claim that N. implied he might do drone attacks on U.S. citizens--and which he still will not apologize for:
"The open talk about information warfare was there, absolutely. Shows Bibi’s combined cynicism/idiocy.
The talk of drone attacks on U.S. citizens was not. Admit that on that you misinterpreted the words due to your anger, or, that you deliberately click-baited.
And overall, again, stop screwing up your important mission with this side-issue. Read Naomi Wolf’s latest to get a sense of how counterproductive our joining in these alt-right speculations about Israel can be. If there are big history-rewriting truths lurking around Epstein or around pre-knowledge of the Oct 7th attack, they will only emerge due to the work of others. It is not our cause. Notice, and notice it well, that none of the “brave” alt-righters, who are oh-so-cutting-edge on post-liberalism, racial issues, or rethinking support for Israel, have done anything to attack the conservative-leadership blockade against reporting on the Covidvax harms story.
Candace Owens, for example. Not strictly alt-right, but a provocateur on things Israel-connected. A year ago, some were celebrating the fact that she stood up to Piers Morgan, and on “Covid.” And yet, hilariously and sickeningly, she “confronted” him in that rant by saying that SCORES had been killed by the Covidvaxxes. Yes, that’s right, she described what we’ve long known are at least a million worldwide deaths by using the word “scores.” Not scores of thousands or ten-thousands, but plain ol’ “scores,” as in, maybe a hundred or so deaths total. She said this as late as Mid-2024! Has subsequently, to my knowledge, never apologized for it and never turned to serious coverage of the Covidvax issue.
Or take Tucker Carlson, who still hasn’t apologized for his pushing of the Churchill-slandering and debate-fleeing historian Daryl Cooper. Carlson’s one of the only figures with a large platform who learned the basics of the Covidvax harms story, and who mentioned a few dicey aspects of it in mid-2023. Some of us figured then, that that’s why he was fired, and that he would begin to help reveal the truth on his indpt show. But did he stick with the story? Did he interview key Covidvax dissident figures? He. Did. Not. He felt it was more important for him to look into UFOs, which is fine, I guess, to interview the Means siblings, which was rather suspicious, to endlessly talk and charm, and to question existing narratives about WWII and Israel. And thus, when all was said and said again, Carlson wound up doing next to nothing with the story of the century, even though he was positioned to be the man to break it, to break it through the wall of orchestrated “conservative” silence. Carlson often CLAIMS he doesn’t want to be talking about Israel, that there are more important topics to address, but his actions indicate otherwise.
You see, we should very much WANT open conservative divisions. But over OUR issue, not this largely-tired and dead-end and not-really-investigatable-by-us Israel issue. And yes, strategy aside, this issue does function as a doorway into anti-Semitism for some. We actually now have to talk about Nick Fuentes! His crew actually is a factor now! Don’t bother with your outrage…I’m on record denouncing Powerline for recklessly painting Carlson w/ the anti-Semitism charge, and I’m not applying the charge to you.
Sure, the Legacy types are total villains, but the greatest PRACTICAL opponent we face against getting the public to the point of real Reckoning on the Covidvax crimes, is CONSERVATIVE LEADERS in media and politics. And that INCLUDES, alas, most of the alt-right crowd, and all of the top influencers. People like Owens gin up controversy on Israel or what-have-you, and draw attention away from what we know is a far more fundamental issue. You’ve been sucked into playing their game, whatever it is, though I suspect it is largely a game proceeding from their own souls’ discomfort with the part they’ve all played—for four years now--in the Suppression. Regardless of whatever position you arrive at regarding U.S. Israel policy, know that these people are not your friend. They distract you and many like you by playing upon your rightly-suspicious-of-past-narratives instinct, and do nothing to address the issue you care about most. Have they ever lifted a finger to publicize your work? And here you are, hyperventilating about Israel-this, and Israel-that, at their cue. Why should you care a fig about 'Mark Levin v. Candace Owens' and all that JUNK? ALL of them are crummy suppressors, whereas you are an important witness and fighter they should be pleading to talk to."
In each of my two encounters with Tucker Carlson he revealed total unawareness of Australian history and politics and minimal understanding of the history and politics of his own nation. His profound ignorance of the history and politics of Eastern Europe and the former USSR made him putty in the hands of master propagandist Putin. Carlson's adverse influence upon President Trump has been a major negative in the decision-making process.