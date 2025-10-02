Tucker has 30 minutes monologue on Israel, which you can listen to on X. I like most of what Tucker is saying, including the proposals he comes up with—any patriot should feel the same about Americans thinking about America & acting on everything from immigration to double citizenship in that light. (Also, smart people come up with political proposals, so we can figure out how to get what we want…)

I think Tucker got a few things wrong. For one, the CIA espionage case, Pollard—Angelo Codevilla, who was to the right of Tucker & who got pretty much everything right his entire career on policy (even opposed the GWOT at the time), was against the CIA on this one, not against Pollard (he argued, excessive, unusual punishment).

For another, there’s something wrong with Tucker claiming Israel has bad effects on American policy on India. Anyone who knows India knows they have a bad Muslim problem, same as Israel, & they are sympathetic to Israel therefore. (Also, anyone who knows the GOP knows they’re incredibly ignorant of India & don’t care, so this is not an Israel problem on either side of India-America diplomacy.)

Now, the broader thing that came to mind listening to Tucker has to do with the media frenzy about Israel, which I think he misunderstands, as well as the underlying political transformation. We’ve got three major things going on, I’d say.

1. The online chatter. Anti-Semitism used to be a liberal taboo. Now it’s breaking loose in crazy ways. One reason is, many elite liberals didn’t like Jews, so of course their Progressive heirs & institutional minions accordingly hate Jews--a process of radicalization. Another reason is, the internet is just full of crazy stuff. It beats tyranny, but it’s often very ugly. We’ll see about fixing the problem…

The most disgusting thing aspect of this media frenzy, I would say, is seeing the opinions of Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama parroted by endless influencers on social media, in re Gaza. “The Greta bandwagon.”

2. America is stuck with the alliances it has made & has to deal with a NATO revolt just now: Leaders in Europe are turning against Israel openly (Starmer, Sanchez, Macron), partly because they fear their own Muslim population, largely of illegal immigrants, but partly because they hate Trump & the America he represents. Every Progressive instinct, habit, or institutional arrangement involving money & power is at stake. Everything concerning virtue is at stake & Trump’s populism, with its anti-leftwing terrorism, anti-immigration orientation, is basically Israel’s policy.

Tucker is basically right about political orientation: America dictating to Israel whatever is good for America for whatever America supplies to Israel. Tucker should honestly admit, however, this has long been policy—think back to the proxy wars. A lot of military cooperation during the Cold War meant, American leadership rightly judged it was cheaper to prove to the Soviets they shouldn’t provoke America by arming Jews in their wars against Soviet-armed Arabs. Post-Cold War two-state pacifism has been catastrophic, however. Neither Muslims nor Jews want it. Clinton couldn’t live without it, though, & now America can never put this aside. Well, put it aside. Let it go.

So the political, media, & coalitional questions all come to this major problem in foreign affairs. The restructuring of American foreign policy must involve disciplining NATO & developing new war tech. So that’s unlikely to give Tucker what he wants. The future would be America demanding more use of Israeli tech than they already get.

3. Then there’s Evangelical politics, which is wrapped up in Israel because you can’t talk Jesus in American politics. Solve the latter to solve the former. Tucker is at his most honest, I think, when he berates Christians who fawn over Israel. It’s also the aspect of the problem that he knows best, although it does strike me that he’s talking to Southerners, of whom he is not one. I will stick up for the Southerners. Some connection between the land of Israel & the American Protestant embrace of the story of Exodus is inevitable. It’s just a matter of not letting the theology degenerate.

I interpret the fawning over Israel differently, however. First, American politicians tend to talk that way. Obama would go around the world condescending to countries he knew nothing about, saying “they punched above their weight.” Worse, American ambassadors are often crazy. Some are Progressive hysterics (Obama’s barking dog Rahm Emmanuel went from mayor of collapsing Chicago to Biden’s Ambassador to Japan to bring them gay rights!) Some are sycophants. Some are just on the make, especially obvious now with Trump’s picks: Just listen to the ambassador to Turkey calling that strange place America’s greatest ally. He has no idea about history or politics & wouldn’t bother to learn if his life depended on it; he’s talking about selling planes to Turkey—which he calls Turkiye—so Lockheed Martin can make a buck. The man’s a moron. These are real problems—just not all that related to Israel. The system isn’t perfect, the American right needs real politicians & diplomats, so it would be useful to figure some of these things out… But so far as it’s specifically a Jewish issue, America is indeed a mighty empire & can therefore afford to play Cyrus to the Jews. Indeed, this creates a vulnerability which we have to deal with—including through Tucker’s spirited attacks on complacency or arrogance—but it’s not in itself wrong.

I think Tucker is over-correcting for his years supporting DC corruption, especially in the GOP. I’m glad he’s changed, I’m glad he’s doing all he’s doing. But he sometimes gets things wrong. Let’s see how this plays out…

But in Tucker’s spirit, I’ll close with proposals based on this assessment. First & foremost, we have to defend young men, the future of the American right, from imitating the liberal hysteria, the hot-for-Hamas harpies, & the Progressive Gretas out there. We have to organize a fight against the media hysteria about Gaza. Young men’s basic opinion about Israel should be one of these two things: I don’t know & I don’t care! Or, Jews kick ass, they’re enforcing their borders & they don’t tolerate leftwing violence & they deport any illegals—we should be doing the same thing but a hundred times better, because it’s America first! Anything else leads very quickly to feminized hysteria, whether by talking about empathy & human rights or by self-loathing talk about super-secret conspiracies in plain sight that prevent you from ever doing anything.

Second, as to foreign policy, GOP politicians high & low should be explicitly for America First. If they make a claim that Jews are a good ally, I want examples that prove it, or shut the hell up. I’ve offered at least one myself, so you know I’m as good as my word. Go forth & do likewise! The American right needs a debate of its own about alliances, leaders, & policies. Let Israel prove it deserves the attention of a new generation. I welcome that—I just don’t take it for granted. To the extent to which I can offer foreign policy advice, I’ll leave it at this: The Abraham Accords seem to be working, advance them, leave the region largely to Saudis & Jews, maybe Egypt, if that makes sense. Offer American help when it is prized, & that means sparingly.

Third, as to Christianity—American Protestants should be encouraged & helped with logistics, publicity, &, whoever can do it, money—grants, seeding, at least—to reclaim their churches, their congregations, their political responsibilities, too. They give America its character, now they are trying hard to take charge, so they deserve help & praise for their efforts. I think Protestants will always want to go see Jerusalem & it’s easy to see that Americans going to Israel seeing a people not too different than themselves is helpful morally. But that’s not foreign policy. Goodwill to Jews is one thing, getting involved in speeches about Israel is another. Primarily, my hope for Protestants is that they get inspiration to reform themselves. In some cases, that will involve goodwill to Jews—but that’s not the purpose. Saving souls & communities is their purpose.