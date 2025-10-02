PostModernConservative

Carl Eric Scott
5h

From my lonely, prickly, ignored, spat-upon, and will-be-proven-right-in-the-long-run Dissident Conservative perspective, here are two of my recent efforts to deal with the "Israel! Israel! Israel!" distraction on the right.

1.) A poem, which I posted in multiple comment sections, in which, even though I know nationalism regarding the Israeli nation ultimately does have to be regarded as a special case (see Manent in Democracy without Nations?), I say this:

"Zionist this, Zionist there, where, and that,

Green eggs (no ham) in the Zionist hat.

Never say harried Israel bungled a decision,

Always "Zionism! Genocide!" the proper description.

For it ain't no simple nationalism, but the you-know-whos,

if the ever-magic Z-word, you train yourself to use."

2.) A comment, to one fellow Covidvax dissident of mine, one too-fond of dramatic framings, Joseph Sansone, on his stack, regarding the shameful recent statement by Netanyahu on deploying "influencers" in the U.S., which Sansone blew up into something worse--a ludicrous claim that N. implied he might do drone attacks on U.S. citizens--and which he still will not apologize for:

"The open talk about information warfare was there, absolutely. Shows Bibi’s combined cynicism/idiocy.

The talk of drone attacks on U.S. citizens was not. Admit that on that you misinterpreted the words due to your anger, or, that you deliberately click-baited.

And overall, again, stop screwing up your important mission with this side-issue. Read Naomi Wolf’s latest to get a sense of how counterproductive our joining in these alt-right speculations about Israel can be. If there are big history-rewriting truths lurking around Epstein or around pre-knowledge of the Oct 7th attack, they will only emerge due to the work of others. It is not our cause. Notice, and notice it well, that none of the “brave” alt-righters, who are oh-so-cutting-edge on post-liberalism, racial issues, or rethinking support for Israel, have done anything to attack the conservative-leadership blockade against reporting on the Covidvax harms story.

Candace Owens, for example. Not strictly alt-right, but a provocateur on things Israel-connected. A year ago, some were celebrating the fact that she stood up to Piers Morgan, and on “Covid.” And yet, hilariously and sickeningly, she “confronted” him in that rant by saying that SCORES had been killed by the Covidvaxxes. Yes, that’s right, she described what we’ve long known are at least a million worldwide deaths by using the word “scores.” Not scores of thousands or ten-thousands, but plain ol’ “scores,” as in, maybe a hundred or so deaths total. She said this as late as Mid-2024! Has subsequently, to my knowledge, never apologized for it and never turned to serious coverage of the Covidvax issue.

Or take Tucker Carlson, who still hasn’t apologized for his pushing of the Churchill-slandering and debate-fleeing historian Daryl Cooper. Carlson’s one of the only figures with a large platform who learned the basics of the Covidvax harms story, and who mentioned a few dicey aspects of it in mid-2023. Some of us figured then, that that’s why he was fired, and that he would begin to help reveal the truth on his indpt show. But did he stick with the story? Did he interview key Covidvax dissident figures? He. Did. Not. He felt it was more important for him to look into UFOs, which is fine, I guess, to interview the Means siblings, which was rather suspicious, to endlessly talk and charm, and to question existing narratives about WWII and Israel. And thus, when all was said and said again, Carlson wound up doing next to nothing with the story of the century, even though he was positioned to be the man to break it, to break it through the wall of orchestrated “conservative” silence. Carlson often CLAIMS he doesn’t want to be talking about Israel, that there are more important topics to address, but his actions indicate otherwise.

You see, we should very much WANT open conservative divisions. But over OUR issue, not this largely-tired and dead-end and not-really-investigatable-by-us Israel issue. And yes, strategy aside, this issue does function as a doorway into anti-Semitism for some. We actually now have to talk about Nick Fuentes! His crew actually is a factor now! Don’t bother with your outrage…I’m on record denouncing Powerline for recklessly painting Carlson w/ the anti-Semitism charge, and I’m not applying the charge to you.

Sure, the Legacy types are total villains, but the greatest PRACTICAL opponent we face against getting the public to the point of real Reckoning on the Covidvax crimes, is CONSERVATIVE LEADERS in media and politics. And that INCLUDES, alas, most of the alt-right crowd, and all of the top influencers. People like Owens gin up controversy on Israel or what-have-you, and draw attention away from what we know is a far more fundamental issue. You’ve been sucked into playing their game, whatever it is, though I suspect it is largely a game proceeding from their own souls’ discomfort with the part they’ve all played—for four years now--in the Suppression. Regardless of whatever position you arrive at regarding U.S. Israel policy, know that these people are not your friend. They distract you and many like you by playing upon your rightly-suspicious-of-past-narratives instinct, and do nothing to address the issue you care about most. Have they ever lifted a finger to publicize your work? And here you are, hyperventilating about Israel-this, and Israel-that, at their cue. Why should you care a fig about 'Mark Levin v. Candace Owens' and all that JUNK? ALL of them are crummy suppressors, whereas you are an important witness and fighter they should be pleading to talk to."

Michael Darby
2h

In each of my two encounters with Tucker Carlson he revealed total unawareness of Australian history and politics and minimal understanding of the history and politics of his own nation. His profound ignorance of the history and politics of Eastern Europe and the former USSR made him putty in the hands of master propagandist Putin. Carlson's adverse influence upon President Trump has been a major negative in the decision-making process.

