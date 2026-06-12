Here’s an interesting conversation—Harvey Mansfield, the greatest political scientist in America, talks about Machiavelli, modern theories of control, & the way economics fits into that pattern: Spontaneous order is part of rational control, too, most obvious in its preconditions, i.e. Enlightenment.

It’s worth comparing the two men, too. Mansfield is the most humane man I have met. I don’t believe I could say anything very complimentary about Cowen, except perhaps that he invited Mansfield to talk about his latest book.