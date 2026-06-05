Here’s the smartest economist who can still show his face in public on the biggest issue scaring the public:

This is good PR for AI, "you're not going to lose your job, calm down, you don't want to sound like a loser, just go with it." It's not what Cowen believes, it's what he'll say publicly. What he believes is that techno-lords are going to transform parts of the world: AI is already creating a new society. (Think about Average is over & The great stagnation put together.) Now, Cowen is famously a very nice guy who thinks there should be more niceness. I respectfully disagree. More clarity is needful now. So here’s my not-nice revealing of the more obvious secrets:

1. Education & healthcare Cowen gives up on, they are lost to gov't regulation & popular hysteria, dragging economic growth tremendously, but—Cowen's only talking about the state. Everyone with some awareness of tech & money will opt into ed (which converges on work) & healthcare (which converges on lifestyle) so that they will literally live in a world apart from you & from 80% of people. This is what Cowen means when he complains about the FDA, this is what he means when he says, far from college judging AI, AI is judging college. Today, there is Ozempic for the body; AI is Ozempic for your life.

2. Morality is going to be reversed in some important ways. If AI is the difference between people, we have arrived at trans-humanism for practical purposes; it's beyond trans-gender, it's beyond euthanasia. We're talking about a situation where AI-people would not listen to anything non-AI-people have to say. So it's goodby to democracy, but so also to sincerity or compassion. People already freak out about it when it comes to AI fakes. The real AI is much more important here. If you can't figure out what this means, you're on the other side of the issue, good luck to you!

Now, discretion is fine, but there is one thing Cowen suggests that is an unbelievable lie: That you can get a bit more economic growth without it being swallowed up in redistribution, corruption, &c., continuing the path to bankruptcy & thus the end of the democracy. Of course, he's a liberal, he cannot admit that his party & class are "the human bottleneck" he's talking about. He suggests it, for the careful listeners, when he points out who's going to be losing status. But status doesn't matter compared to other things like office, influence, wealth. Educated people are screaming communism. Cowen is talking about being demoted from Manhattan to Houston.

The best PR for AI is to tell more of the truth & to think through things harder. Once the AI CEOs face massive political attacks, we'll have some opportunity to state these things in public. For now, think about life until the 2028 elections, at least. The only interesting observation Cowen made is, people with initiative can now use AI. Even there, like a good lib, he gave some stupid self-defeating example about some people in Africa. (Again, very defensive guy.) But this is incredibly important, we're talking about generational change. It's also noticeable that five years into the AI era, no one with initiative has stepped up to defend AI. That's because there's nothing in it for those who are smart enough to do it. When that changes, when the politics changes, then we'll have better PR &, I suspect, better AI.

Meanwhile we have delusions. To some extent, this proves Cowen’s point: Faced with reality, people turn to fantasy, change is very difficult… But it may also prove him wrong in more fundamental ways. But he’s not blind: Cowen did a longer chat where he was more open about the real risks, but without any fundamental changes. He very decently lets his partner Tabarrok tell stupid lies like “wealthy people don’t have access to better medicine than you do, or better AI than you do.” Public speech, I suppose, is mostly lies, so I’m not sure how much to blame this stuff. Also, if you have sense, it’s of some importance to understand what’s happening & Cowen is a better help, if not a guide, than anyone else I can recommend. He writes a lot, talks a lot, has been successful for decades—you can easily understand his reputation.