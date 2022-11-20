Tyranny: Ancient, Modern, & Postmodern
Modern society & the endangerment of freedom
Here’s something to listen to for Sunday afternoon: A lecture Prof. Paul Rahe gave about tyranny this spring, distinguishing the ancient & modern types of tyranny, & then further looking at the distinct types within modern tyranny. Ancient tyranny was primarily a consequence of the conflict among ambitious men—what happens when one wins? Unlike sports, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.