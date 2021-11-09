Time for another disruptive innovation in the market of Higher Education! This time it will happen right here in Texas- in the weird part to be exact, Austin.
A group of academics and public intellectuals have joined forces to attempt to found a “University of Austin Texas.” Now you might ask- isn’t there already a University in Austin, Texas- the Longh…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.