I hate to tell “I told you so” about UATX, but back in 2021 here on POMOCON I wrote:

the mission of UATX, while some of it is clear, is still slightly vague. They know what they’re against, but they still need to flesh out what they’re for I think. UATX has a a sort of “fusionism” thing going on in an attempt to unite libertarians, liberals, and conservatives who support viewpoint diversity and the study of liberal arts. Given that, we should expect JS Mill’s “On Liberty” to be the most sacred text of UATX. That text, while carrying on a fascinating dialogue, does not stand up to the harder questions I believe- and the fragile consensus of “classical liberalism” one can glean from it quickly breaks down. For that same reason, I think the fusionism of UATX will break apart rather quickly too (for more on fusionism’s tendency to break down, read Charles Kesler’s old AEI speech, “What’s wrong with conservativism?”).



What is the true ground of UATX? St. John Henry Newman would probably criticize it for lacking a theological rootedness; it cannot be a true university.

Sure enough, a very sad article written by a self-proclaimed libertarian Evan Mandery has just been published by Politico hammering UATX for hypocrisy on the freedom of speech front- and even more than that, for lacking a mission from day 1:

While the university leadership was largely united in the need to respond to cancel culture, there was no consensus around an affirmative vision for the university. The core problem was simple but profound: It was clear what UATX was not but entirely unclear what it was.

Mandery is correct- the lack of a mission is an unsurmountable problem for a university. A university that has nothing to teach should close its doors, or never open its doors. And yet in the latter part of the article, Mandery suggests a different problem with UATX- that it abandoned “pluralism,” kicked out the “Mill Institute” (!) it housed, fired a non-committal President who advocated some teaching of great books, and lost its skeptical position on all matters of belief- in favor of rightwing beliefs.



But those latter complaints don’t make sense; subjectivism and nihilism would bring UATX right back to the problem it started with.



PS- Our bioethical future and the status of IVF in the new Trump Coalition is an interest of mine- so I was very interested to read this paragraph in Mandery’s article:

A student who’d taken [a science course at UATX] shared a slide with me on “ensoulment” — the principally religious question of when a soul enters the human body — and said that the class had been told that IVF but not abortion could be consistent with the Catholic belief about ensoulment."

Well, that was a lie- the science teacher, whoever he or she is, doesn’t know the Catholic position on twinning. A substantial form exists after conception on a metaphysical level, even if it splits and two substantial forms exist. But isn’t it interesting this is what they’d be teaching at the University of Austin TX?