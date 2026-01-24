PostModernConservative

PostModernConservative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Titus Techera's avatar
Titus Techera
7h

I visited UATX in December. I know a number of people in the faculty & admin, too. I think the Politico piece is the usual kind of hacket job. Please don't fall for it, Chris! The place is much more normal than this kind of hit piece suggests; students pay attention in class, indeed seem to be doing their readings & discussing them. Aside from attending class, I talked to students outside of class & they seemed happier, less neurotic than on other campuses. All in all, I was quite pleased. Friends who've lectured there have said the same. It's a bunch of Christian kids, at that.

I think some of the problems in the hit piece are real problems, though many seem to have been surmounted, in terms of organization, recruitment, faculty. It's important first of all for any institution to avoid the kind of suicidal arrogance & incompetence of faculty that has sunk so many other institutions, leaving everything in the hands of wicked admins. UATX seems to be steering clear of those kinds of problems. Obviously, it's taken some reputational hits, partly because it makes mistakes -- but that's normal for a young institution -- but all told, it looks a success to me, I hope they build on it. UATX is bringing in money, it's more coherently anchored by patriotism, great books, & tech than before, so it might work out. I wish them well, for my part.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Titus Techera · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture