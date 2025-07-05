Since I posted about Jaws for the 4th, I’ve been thinking about interesting scenes on the 4th in movies—let me recommend another one, therefore, from Unforgiven, the movie that won Clint Eastwood his first bunch of Oscars back in 1992. I recorded a podcast on it with PoMoCon member Flagg Taylor.

Here it is, the English gunslinger comes out of the barber’s & finds himself in trouble. The famous line—Bob, you’ve been talkin’bout the queen on the 4th of July.

You can listen to the podcast on SoundCloud:

Or YouTube: