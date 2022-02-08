Update on Hirschman String-Clot Story
What May Be the Story of the Century
I will return to more-standard Pomocon fare soon, but towards the end of my “On Boosters and Child-Vaccination,” my long review of evidence against the safety of the vaccines, and a general reflection on where we are with the dominant vax narrative, I called attention to a horrible new story I feel obliged to follow up on. An Alabama embalmer, Richard …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.