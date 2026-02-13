This past week, the actor James Van Der Beek sadly died of cancer at the age of 48. He’s best known for his role as the lead man in the 90s TV show Dawson’s Creek. He also played the role of the quarterback in the 1999 movie Varsity Blues- which we can look at as a proto-Friday Night Lights.



FNL the movie came out in 2004; FNL the TV show got started later in 2006 and ran til 2010. But the original book by Buzz Bissinger, Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream, was published in 1990. So Varsity Blues did not invent the West-Texas high school football drama genre, and it did not perfect it, but it did bring it to film for the first time.



All the same elements are there- the initial QB gets injured, various players overcome challenges, and there is a climactic final tournament game. The big difference is that in Varsity Blues the Coach is bad- he does not care about the players, and the players ultimately must repudiate him to triumph. It is unclear whether the players repudiate their hometown as well; all the adult characters in Varsity Blues are jerks- the QB’s dad, the boosters, even their teachers are a joke. Van Der Beek’s QB character (and his supportive girlfriend) lead the other players to recognize their value even apart from the team and town- culminating with a great locker room speech about living in the moment, an almost Augustinian sentiment about the time we have- “Let’s be Heroes”





Van Der Beek the actor eventually dropped out of Hollywood to focus on raising his family- and moved to where he filmed Varsity Blues- Austin, Texas.



A video has been circulating with a message from Van Der Beek in the midst of his struggle with cancer. In it he describes how he lost the role he used to play as an actor, and even the role he played as a father. What is left, he asks?

…And so I was faced with the question, if I am just a too skinny, weak guy alone in an apartment with cancer, what am I? I meditated, and the answer came through: I am worthy of God's love. Simply because I exist. And if I'm worthy of God's love, shouldn't I also be worthy of my own? And the same is true for you…

Alot of the comments I read on the Protestant website, The Babylon Bee, did not quite understand the theology behind Van Der Beek’s message. As corrupt human beings with original sin, aren’t we worthy of wrath rather than God’s love, asked one commenter.



Well, that’s where the Catholic notion of grace perfecting rather than destroying nature comes in. Van Der Beek’s notion that he is worthy of God’s love simply because he exists is something that the philosopher-Pope Benedict XVI pointed out:

Josef Pieper, in his book on love, has shown that man can only accept himself if he is accepted by another. He needs the other’s presence, saying to him, with more than words: it is good that you exist. Only from the You can the I come into itself. Only if it is accepted, can it accept itself. Those who are unloved cannot even love themselves. This sense of being accepted comes in the first instance from other human beings. But all human acceptance is fragile. Ultimately we need a sense of being accepted unconditionally. Only if God accepts me, and I become convinced of this, do I know definitively: it is good that I exist. It is good to be a human being.

If you pull up Joseph Pieper’s About Love, we find him quoting the Jewish philosopher Martin Buber and the Catholic philosopher St Thomas Aquinas on this point:

Thomas Aquinas in his now famous beginner’s textbook avers: The first thing that a lover ‘wills is for the beloved to exist and live. ‘The ‘I’ who loves above all wants the existence of the ‘You.’ (p20)

God bless James Van Der Beek for sending that message- and may he rest in peace.