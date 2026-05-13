I was driving around with a friend today & he started talking to me about the 90s sound, the last pre-digital sound, & why he thinks music in a way ended there. Probably, it also has something to do with the end of the era of the guitar heroes. I was struck because my friend is too young to have been part of that generation. He looks back to Gen X without quite knowing those people—but he somehow thinks music then was still real music. Compared to the end of pop music in the COVID era, that’s obvious. If you’re fortunately not interested in rap, again, it’s obvious how everything changed. But without this comparison it’s harder to say. My friend isn’t a Nirvana or Red Hot Chili Peppers fan—again, that makes it easier to see the worth of the Gen X musical appeal, to reject the hippie-Boomer-Woodstock ethic & aesthetic, without embracing self-destruction or trivializing music. I wonder whether there’s not some room for that now. So I played something for him that immediately reminded him of the 90s. Try it.

This is music from 2017, back before COVID, when some of us thought there might be new art & culture & venues…

Then this is the song I’ll talk about in my piece below:

You can also find Vast Asteroid on Spotify.

This is an old piece I wrote about the song: So listen to Encrypted & watch the video. It’s the band in a bar, Vast Asteroid themselves! Isn’t that how it’s supposed to be with popular music? You hang out somewhere, you might discover something. Those guys at that table might have a great story to tell you. At some point, they might just get up, don the gear they set up, & start playing something that can speak to your soul. They’re still strangers, but you’ve got something in common that makes you human.

But it’s also just another evening. You’re supposed to spend some time with your friends, to remember who you are & to be who you are—it’s not like your memories, because your past doesn’t have to come alive—it really is alive among them, as are you. The long intro gives you the busy energy of electric sound, the sound of our restless modernity, never quite acting on purpose, picking out the notes of our melodies or predicting our future. But then the guitar brings in music & the bass does something very strange to soothe & reassure: All will be well while it carries you.

The musical past is there, too. The shoe gaze mumble music that turned into space gaze also recalls to me my past, goth music: I hear The Cure, circa Wish, or Jesus & Mary Chain echoed in the song, repurposed in an amazing way I’ll tell you about below. I can get very specific—the guitar line in the intro recalls the intro to “From the edge of the deep green sea“; or the vocal melody on the verse, it recalls the vocal melody of the J&MC song “Head on” as covered by the Pixies. Maybe this is music you loved, too, or music you could learn to love.

Before we get to what’s unique, we should start with what’s mundane. That’s where we see who we really are. I love music that brings back the music I love. If people are still inspired by this, if it’s refined, in a way, in their souls, then what we’ve grown up will have helped us grow up. With good music, you’re better for being older & you’re better because of love. It’s the quickest way to remember we’re human—having our feelings stirred. You & I will recall the longings & the music will evoke the secrets that make up our separate but similar inwardness. When you stir to music, you know you have a soul—you can feel the reaching out of soul to something beautiful. You long for something, therefore you’re human.

Now, to the song sung. You can find the lyrics in the youtube description & you’ll see what a poem of devotion this turns out to be. But you first hear the soothing voice, a softness that seems at home in the growl of distorted guitars, which is how life is these days. The words, however, are not soothing—they talk about our being wounded, by the catastrophic consequences of our mistakes—about the suffering that is our bodily life when we discover just how intensely we love.

It’s not happiness that turns us to poetry & music, but our suffering, & here is a song that speaks to that suffering to soothe it even as it shows an understanding of it that does not flinch. What we learn in shock, in surprise, is that we’re mortal & our inability to fix ourselves & make ourselves happy or control the future to avoid nasty surprises means our freedom begins to look like a trap—a doom. This is not the opposite of love or the end of love, it’s just the necessary suffering & sacrifice that attends on it.

Then we get to a profession of faith. If music soothes, it is because it corresponds to the dearest wish that we be loved in return. Read the lyrics & notice how naturally we come to the most shocking thing in our popular music, the surrender of faith & the happy knowledge that we are in one sense authors of ourselves & in another sense authored, but not alone. In the mystery of our future, somewhere, lies the possibility of salvation.

This is a song that’s easy to listen to & to start whistling, but you have to read the lyrics to have any chance to understand what the man is saying, & it’s worth making the effort of reading & trying to fit the feelings with this statement. We don’t put much faith in our popular music, but we put so much faith in its power to transform our lives or protect us from the troubles of the times. This song works the other way around—it’s a song of faith, but it does not go forth to conquer the world, to enslave fans & enlist them into what would ultimately be idolatry. Our celebrity-gods are pretty paltry anyway. But for the ones wounded by love looking for a way to understand what love corresponds to the innocence in our hearts—this would be a great song.

We need more of this, I think, & I think I understand what I’ve heard, but I want to share this with you. An evening in a bar could hardly get better than a chance to come across something like this & be surprised & accept the blessings & gifts music still makes possible for us. Encrypted is a small revelation gesturing toward revelation as such. If you can love it, you can learn more about love.

I grew up in the 90s, so I remember, barely, what it’s like to feel pride of ownership or joy in buying an album. I won’t try to explain it to younger people, but I can tell you that I feel the music haunting the internet is less real than the one I own & have made my own. I’ve lived with it, it’s not just something that happens online & sweeps me up. I was happy to experience that again buying the Vast Asteroid album. I’ll tell you, I understand the new world where everything on the internet is supposed to be free—but can this new world understand that I felt gratitude in paying for this thing? I think it’s got to be tied up with the sense of loyalty involved in ownership. It makes me think about whether the next Vast Asteroid album will be a like joy.