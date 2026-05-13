PostModernConservative

PostModernConservative

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Steve Sailer's avatar
Steve Sailer
12h

The Anglo-American world had a great run exploring the electric guitar in the second half of the 20th Century. Similarly, the piano-forte allowed Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, etc. to experiment with Romantic piano music with a vast dynamic range.

The saxophone had a good run to earlier in the 20th Century.

But eventually, it's time for something new.

Digital music, however, might be too freeform to spawn golden ages when everybody is trying to figure out what can be done with a new instrument.

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1 reply by Titus Techera
Jarrett Conner's avatar
Jarrett Conner
14h

You say, "I remember, barely, what it’s like to feel pride of ownership or joy in buying an album." I remember that too. It's true, there is no analog for this now, even when we are anticipating the release of a new album from a favorite artist. The creeping infiltration of AI into streaming platforms (in the form of AI artists and artist impersonations that @tedgioia has written so much about) may drive more of us back to physical media and who knows, perhaps we can recapture that joy again? Can 90's music nostalgia save our culture after all?

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1 reply by Titus Techera
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