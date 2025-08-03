Yesterday, I heard (a live translation of) Viktor Orban’s major address in Esztergom (an ancient Hungarian capital burned down by the Mongols about eight centuries back, now the Catholic capital, so to speak). The occasion was MCC Feszt, an annual summer festival—concerts, discussion panels, educational tents, kids petting owls, Central European food & delicacies—put on by one of my employers, the Mathias Corvinus Collegium. I went to listen to Orban speak because he is the only important politician left in Central Europe, since Angela Merkel retired back in 2021. Merkel & Orban had a good working relation, partly based on the remarkable length of their tenure, partly on the decisive importance of the German economy to Central Europe. Moreover, this is a very important moment in politics across the democratic world, when generational change & technological change are almost synchronized, alongside major changes in geopolitics. The “post-Cold War world” is almost over: RIP 1989-2025…

Let me sketch a few traits of the world through Orban’s eyes, to give you some reasons why we in the West should learn from such men. First, Orban is a serious man, which is a rare thing—he can be judged by his words because his words are tied up with a lifetime of activity. He doesn’t have a job in the ordinary sense of the word, nor is he a celebrity like most politicians you’ve heard of , but instead he lives the political life: He is the leader of a political movement called FIDESZ (an acronym for Alliance of Young Democrats), which he helped found in 1988—so it's in fact older than the democratic regimes in Central Europe, which followed the collapse of Communism. How many impressive people have been part of a project for four decades? How many have brought it to fruition? How many are even trying to ensure its enduring by handing it off to the next generation? For his part, Orban has seen the rise & fall of regimes, the coming into being & degeneration of enormously complex schemes involving vast sums of money & very large number of people at work, all aimed at transforming not just Central Europe, but the world, which were once called “the third wave of democracy” by the late Samuel Huntington. Orban is now 63, preparing for one last major political campaign in 2026, having seen his party & country through the many troubles of the last generation, worrying about who will handle all the coming difficulties as he steps back in 2030.

At the closing of his address, Orban answered a question about his holidays—one of the many subjects broached by his interviewer, in order to bring out the many ugly insinuations that the opposition & the press dwell on. Orban said that, two weeks every summer he goes to Croatia, sailing. He added, every Hungarian should see the sea once a year! A popular answer; but also a vision of what peace, outside of politics, might look like.

Second, Orban prefers & has long cultivated a direct style, very attractive in Central Europe, facing difficult questions, criticism, & failure without the euphemisms or jargon of Western elites. He declares openly that COVID & the war in Ukraine have harmed European economies terribly & recovery will be difficult & will take a long time; he also declares openly that the injustice of Russian invasion is something we have to deal with without fantasies that Ukraine will have some great moral victory—events have certainly proved him right, but not made him many friends in Europe or America. He therefore is looking to make friends anywhere he can, from the Balkans, to Turkey, to China. He foresees a world where Europe is continuously in danger & only extraordinary efforts by major politicians might protect the old world. His major fear is escalating conflicts leading to World War III.

Orban’s electorate is rural rather than urban, working & middle class rather than the elite defined by higher education or work in transnational corporations. His style is accordingly earthy. In the Central European context, this is in fact understood to be vigorous, manly, partly because media elites are understood to be effete, ineffectual, partly because in the region there is a tendency to complain about life, whereas he sets about working to solve problems. But it seems to me in the West, it comes across as rude, since the rule of most elite gatherings is to recur to flattery & ignore problems or, consequently, opportunities to solve them. One difference is that Orban is popular, can face his electorate, is at home among Hungarians, doesn’t need to hide behind the media. His remarkably long career puts to shame Western elites—but also reminds us of a fundamental lesson in politics, that reliance on the character of the people is more solid a basis for action than the charms of the fashions of the elites.

Beauty doesn’t count so much in conservative politics—solid goods count instead, the family, the kind of business that leads to the acquisition of property & therefore stability, & those associations that can withstand unpredictable shocks, ultimately, the nation & the church. The major announcements Orban made were accordingly new gov’t programs to help the young buy homes with affordable mortgages & extensions of gov’t help to women to raise children, mostly in the form of income tax cuts for mothers who return to work. These are also the worries of young men & women in America, as well as Canada, England, or France, but they tend to be expressed in memes if they are ever raised, since it’s considered immoral to worry about your own life; one is expected instead to be heartbroken over complete strangers in another part of the world, or at least criminals nearer to home.

Experience & worry are the major features of conservative politics; mistrust of science, theory, abstraction is typical of conservatism; a past that can never quite be escaped & which must mark the future, therefore, is the only certainty, though even there one worries whether memory & reflection have sufficiently distilled it into wisdom. The inescapability of character, coupled with the great difficulty of defending national character, that is the conservative insight. In that sense, conservatives are open to the philosophical suggestion that politics is essentially education.

Esztergom basilica, overlooking the small town & the Danube

Most striking, Orban had nothing to say to boys or young men in his speech. They’ll have to take care of themselves—men must strive, compete, succeed or fail without gov’t help. But one might think it is implied in Orban’s work that men are supposed to be the leaders. The audience counted in the thousands, almost filling up the main square in the little town, & there were many young Hungarians. I saw quite a number of young women in groups, the obvious audience of this speech, whose interests are the centerpiece of Orban’s gov’t. They looked like girls or young women in other parts of Europe; they seemed somewhat shy or defiant; usually, they refrained from applause. Orban mentioned this problem with the youth vote in his speech—but this was not a speech addressed to the young, but instead to the voters, the broad majority of adults in Hungary. He told them to remember what they themselves were like when young, to make allowance for youthful revolt, that after all, that’s the way of things: Some young people will revolt against FIDESZ, others will revolt against Brussels & the EU tyranny, but they all will revolt. In his one remark about young men, Orban said, FIDESZ needs Digital Fight Clubs—let the young men take up the political fight first of all in the digital arena.

The adversary, the imminent threat in Orban’s eyes is liberalism, in various aspects. First, ideology. Liberalism is a dogma bent on world domination or globalization, aiming to make everyone believe in the same moralistic demands & interdictions. Then, social collapse. Liberalism is remarkably irresponsible, building its globalization up by dissolving the duties that make society what it is, making trust or loyalty difficult or impossible. Liberals accordingly hate nobody like the ordinary decent man who doesn’t want to revolutionize his life, society, or beliefs. Criminals however heinous can on the other hand receive great rewards from liberals, or at least praise, or mitigated punishment.

The Danube seen from the hill, Hungary on the near side & Slovakia on the far side

Hungary is facing generational change, as many other countries are now. Hungarian politics, accordingly, is now focused on whether Hungarians as a nation ratify Orban’s beliefs. If so, FIDESZ will win another comfortable majority in 2026, putting Orban on track to govern for 20 years. At that point, Hungarian politics would be defined by his party, his legislation, his gov’t institutions. His adversaries, including in the EU, would be severely weakened. The sorts of things we have made & exported in America, what we call woke or DEI or trans-gender or rainbow flags—these things are much worse in Europe, where this stuff still has EU approval, as though it were the summer of 2020 in perpetuity. America is fighting against the madness, but Europe isn’t. Except Orban. He has some allies in Central Europe, many sympathizers in Western Europe, & potential allies coming to power in elections this year & the next—but all that can be achieved just now is survival. Outlasting these bouts of madness, picking up the pieces, working to restore awareness of the great dangers Europe will soon face: That’s Orban’s reward for being right about the practical questions of the last decade.