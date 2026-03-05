Here’s the brief new statement by President Trump on the conduct of the war, the objectives & the general plans, before a MoH ceremony:

Here’s the longer statement on the ongoing war, the preparation, & the path to victory, by SecWar Hegseth & the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine.

The statement of the objectives is clear: America will reduce Iranian missile capacity & prevent its restarting its nuclear program. This would be the only example of American military action preventing nuclear proliferation. The other one is Israel’s attack on Saddam Hussein’s nuclear reactors in 1981. (Comparatively, American policy to peacefully prevent North Korea from acquiring nuclear bombs was a catastrophic failure. But American pressure on the apartheid regime in South Africa was successful, the only case so far of a nuclear program being dismantled.)

So far, the American operations are astonishing in amplitude, speed, & destruction. A report of the successes today: America sank the Iranian fleet. Trump ordered Treasury to underwrite shipping insurers, a remarkable, maybe unique decision, aimed to restart international commerce in and around the Strait of Hormuz. America & Israel are quickly establishing air supremacy & hence will bomb Iranian military installations until Iran submits; they have already reduced Iranian capacity to launch missile by more than 80%, & are apparently able to stop Iranian drones, too. Finally, the campaign to kill the regime leadership is ongoing, something unprecedented in modern history.

As for foreign affairs, the war has strained relations with the rest of NATO to an extraordinary point. Meanwhile, the Sunni Arab monarchies, attacked by Shia Iran, have joined America in fighting back. The overall attempt seems to be to settle the Middle East for a generation on the blueprint of the Abraham Accords: Israel & the Arabs can have peace & commercial relations, while the ability of Iran to threaten either, or international commerce, especially in energy, is permanently destroyed.

More surprises will come in the next days. The war is apparently going to last a few weeks. It will reveal much about American capacities, but also about whether the military can perform as required. As one would expect, Republicans are very supportive; Democrats almost entirely opposed; but the public does not so far take a great interest. But for now, I’d like to bring out with some clarity the momentous things that have happened & how they will change the world.