Was today the day Joe Biden (D) fell?
Or does the date matter?
For we knew it already,
trying to look away,
from this nothingness, this nil.
*
We’ve been trying to look away,
and today I was off-net.
So was today that most forgettable day,
of resignation, or details of referral,
by the text of the 25th?
*
Worse than Carter, Buchanan, Harding…
well, it’s good to …
