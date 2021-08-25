Was today the day Joe Biden (D) fell?

Or does the date matter?

For we knew it already,

trying to look away,

from this nothingness, this nil.

*

We’ve been trying to look away,

and today I was off-net.

So was today that most forgettable day,

of resignation, or details of referral,

by the text of the 25th?

*

Worse than Carter, Buchanan, Harding…

well, it’s good to …