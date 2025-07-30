I just finished one of my summer reading projects- the duo of Booker T. Washington’s Up From Slavery and W.E.B. Dubois’s The Souls of Black Folk. In the past I have taught sections from these books (“A Harder Task Than Making Bricks Without Straw” and “The Wings of Atalanta”), but I finally had time to read the whole books. Both are about the same length, and were published about the same time, dealing with the same problems of segregation.



It may just be due to my priors, but Booker T’s book was by far my favorite of the two. His solution was for blacks to outwork the rest of Americans and beat them at their own game: commerce. I think Dubois does not fully grasp the genius of Booker T’s solution in his critique, but he does pick up on something missing in the work-focused approach: leisure and culture. The best part of Dubois’ book, to me, was the part on the contribution of black music to the culture of Western civilization- the “Sorrow Songs” he includes a bar or two from at the beginning of each chapter. In the final chapter, he tells us the names of most of these songs, but unfortunately there is not an easily available playlist in the right order on Youtube. So, I’ve tried to track down as many as I can and create a playlist in chapter order. The ones I couldn’t find- or may be confused about- I have marked with a (?):

Truly beautiful stuff, this music before jazz, blues, or even Gospel. African Americans proved that America had something unique to contribute to the world beyond our knockoffs, in the realm of music. Our political philosopher friend Harry Jaffa rightly rebuked Alan Bloom for saying America had never contributed anything original to culture- all you have to do is consider black music. Dubois put it well when he said:

Little of beauty has America given the world save the rude grandeur God himself stamped on her bosom; the human spirit in this new world has expressed itself in vigor and ingenuity rather than in beauty. And so by fateful chance the Negro folk-song—the rhythmic cry of the slave—stands to-day not simply as the sole American music, but as the most beautiful expression of human experience born this side the seas. It has been neglected, it has been, and is, half despised, and above all it has been persistently mistaken and misunderstood; but notwithstanding, it still remains as the singular spiritual heritage of the nation and the greatest gift of the Negro people…

Through all the sorrow of the Sorrow Songs there breathes a hope—a faith in the ultimate justice of things. The minor cadences of despair change often to triumph and calm confidence. Sometimes it is faith in life, sometimes a faith in death, sometimes assurance of boundless justice in some fair world beyond. But whichever it is, the meaning is always clear: that sometime, somewhere, men will judge men by their souls and not by their skins. Is such a hope justified? Do the Sorrow Songs sing true?

In a class, that’s where you have to leave it with Booker T Washington and W.E.B. Dubois.— with that question.

Then you get to teach MLK- who said he had a dream, that “my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”