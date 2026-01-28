There is a great deal of blather about the Weimar Republic; anti-fascist hysteria this is mostly a left-wing habit— “the dark night of fascism” chorus, da capo, allegro con brio —but it has been happening on the right, too. Friend of PoMoCon Rod Dreher is apparently writing a book about it, so at least some serious people take it seriously. But most don’t, it’s just an attempt to mix claims to historical expertise, not to say the authority of knowledge, with the puerile taste for scandal, shock, & horror. It’s Nazi time in the media - all the time. It’s science & hysteria, or the hysteria of the collegiate class. So it’s time to get rid of it. We should be thinking not about entering a Weimar period but leaving a Weimar period. It’s not on the horizon, it’s in the rear-view mirror.

The liberal propaganda about the situation in Minnesota—protest, conflict, the people of Minnesota taking to the streets to defend the rights of illegal aliens—is fundamentally deluded. The behavior of the anti-ICE, anti-Federal gov’t mob is neither spontaneous nor limited to the scene of a riot. Far from it, this is a very carefully coordinated, led, & organized attempt to turn the people against Trump. The media coverage is part of the grand design, too. But most of the design is not on screens, it reaches into the state & local gov’t, & likely has left-wing para-military & military veterans training & assisting. It is well financed & well conducted; it has allies in the highest halls of power in DC. It is borrowing from both the color revolution & the general insurgency playbooks. The danger is not that it could cripple ICE or Trump, but that it might win the battle for public sympathy.

Let’s compare this situation with Weimar, let’s enumerate some elements people have in mind when they worry about the comparison. A decadent Republic in which (1) social cohesion broke down, (2) while moral turpitude & inversion were celebrated in Berlin & other major cities. Social atomization, the failure of family formation, & economic uncertainty were the principal characteristics of the society at that time, coupled with the alienation of the youth, many of whom just wanted to burn it all down; accordingly, moral authority collapsed. (3) The political process was paralyzed by (3a) the leftwing parties in the legislature, as well as by (3b) the media & (3c) “street actions.” Authorities could neither stop the rise of a revolutionary left, nor, later, that of a revolutionary right. The conservative ethos of the German people was increasingly frustrated, indeed horrified by the political stalemate as much as by the street-level thuggery. (4) The economic context was economic crisis, including hyperinflation; (5) the military context was the catastrophic defeat in the Great War. Then, in the financial uncertainty of the early years of the Great Depression, the German gov’t, in an attempt to corral the socialists & outflank the communists, made a devil’s pact with the National Socialists, whom they despised, but thought they could control. Hindenburg, the doddering symbol of the old empire, died; a mad communist agitator handed the Nazis a golden opportunity to invoke the emergency clause by setting the Reichstag on fire; & the rest was history.

Those who see these social characteristics combining in America warn that the Weimar period is approaching or intensifying. They exhort us to do something soon, to avoid whatever tyranny might follow & answer the frustration, suffering, nihilism, loss of trust, & rising violence.

Others react by dismissing the whole comparison: It’s silly, we in the US have not gone through anything like the trauma of Wilhelmine & Weimar Germany: No lost World War, no collapse of the monarchy, no period of incipient Civil War, no new constitution, no hyper-inflation, no street battles between contending ideological paramilitaries, & no Great Depression to push us over the top; & we certainly don’t have any ambitious demagogues. Furthermore, those in power are fully in power.

But the discourse is out of control. Soon, comparisons to the Spanish Civil War of the 1930s raise the ante, by way of novelty. Then the collapse of the Russian Empire & the rise of Communism in 1895-1917 for gravitas. Then, of course the French Revolution or perhaps the Reformation for completeness. Or we can leave the modern world behind altogether, with its problems of ideology & revolution—we have other options, the late Roman Republic & the Athenian Empire, above all. Inevitably, at some point in any such quarrel, new technology, social media, devices, & AI get dragged into things.

Since we are doomed to such “discourse,” let’s add a new twist. Perhaps we have long been in a Weimar-like situation that’s now coming to a close. Think about America at least going back the 1960s. We’ve long had (3c) public street theater & violence—remember the Vietnam protests or “the days of rage?” The BLM riots back in 2020 were in that sense an echo of the past, the age of the Boomers closing like it started. (2) Instead of law & order, we have trans-gender fetishes become the favored perversions of the elites. We have seen urban violence, criminal gangs & the kind of mass murder enterprises we euphemistically call cartels dominate swaths of our decayed urban neighborhoods or tempting people to poison themselves, from our Native American Indian Reservations to, more recently, much of the American rural South & the entire trans-Appalachian range. (1) Atomization has only gained steam since the 1960s. We have certainly had several attempts to subvert & radically change the constitution since the Great Society. The Congress finds it nearly impossible to (3a) legislate anymore & meanwhile (3b) the media adores domestic terrorists. Even in (5) military affairs, we’ve barely won anything since Korea.

The middle class way of life that used to unite us is failing. (4) Inflation is hurting middle class families. Illegal immigration & inflation is even worse for working class Americans. Our educational system worse still. Our trade & industrial policy have also hurt the middle class, & decimated the hopes & lives of the working class. I could drive through a dozen towns within an hour of each other & then take you to four or five suburban or outlaying metropolitan areas that look like the worst of Detroit: Empty collapsing buildings, abandoned homes, rotting infrastructure, sidewalks filled with trash. We have experienced internal migration & depopulation that would cause a future archaeologist to assume that the vast regions had been subjected to a violent military invasion, & the resulting devastation would have no other obvious explanation.

America is in a bad way now, but it’s also a divided country. The tottering forces of the state, increasingly staffed by recruits from elite institutions, have made their choice, they can co-opt the left & survive by stamping out the right. If this were Weimar, Trump would not be Hitler, MAGA would not be the Nazis, but the outsider Social Democrats. The geriatric powers that be (our Hindenburg’s) would be making their devil’s pact with the forces of the left who are still the vanguard of the youth movement, the reigning ideology in schools, & they have the Goebbels-like ministry of propaganda on their side, fully. The respectable institutions have fully sided with the street thugs, the Nazis of our time, the American radical left. They toyed with their ideas, & now think they can jettison the worst of Woke in business if they give it free rein in the culture; & they will gladly let it back into power if it restores their position. Rich Americans are liberal & think what will stabilize their stock portfolio is illegal immigration & a Woke disciplining of dissent. This is the more plausible nightmare, the story that should get you sweating, the social collapse of Weimar America since the 1960s that could become a naked tyranny with a new Democratic victory in 2028.

But life isn’t a nightmare, even if it sometimes looks that way. Politics requires gritting our teeth & waiting, too. It looks like Trump is winning in Minnesota & the first “sanctuary state” is going to be brought back to law & order through regular authority elected by the American people. & we have elections this November. We can decide whether we want citizens or illegal aliens to decide how ordinary life should be lived in America. If we make the right choices & stick to them, I hope that my children will never have to hear about Nazis or Weimar.