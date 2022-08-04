What are your favorite substacks? I can’t say I’ve much explored the field or even know how to beyond the basic use of the Substack search engines, although I have become a regular reader, as we’ll discuss below, of a constellation of important “vax-harm” stacks.
I’m sure there are some good conservative-leaning academic-ish stacks that have at least …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.