I have no words beyond “amen, amen, amen,” other than to report that many of the yt comments are versions of something like “I cried for joy when I saw this.” A must watch:

Oh, and speaking of Youtube, let’s note that when I searched for this speech via its sister company Google (I know, I know), entering the phrases “Trump,” “Free-speech,” “speech,” and even used the “this week” feature (I had only heard of the speech’s existence today, from a Kennedy talk), all I got was shit MSM results from before and after the election on how bad Trump would be for free-speech. True, once I searched for “videos,” it was the first thing that popped-up, but that step should not have been necessary.

QED.

And of course, it goes without saying, non-Fox “MSM” broadcast and wire-service media are also doing their best to make sure the public doesn’t hear about this speech, let alone actually watch it.

If you want some academic conservative fine distinctions, from yet another PhD for Trump, you could see my “What Suppression Is Not,” where you will see why some of the 20s sins of the social media companies against free press and speech might not, by certain strict definitions, constitute censorship, even though they remain very vile actions. If you are new to the 20s censorship issue, though, and don’t understand what Trump is talking about, I’d strongly recommend the fairly recent interview Aaron Kheriaty did with Hannes Sarv, or this shorter one with Rav Arora:

But Trump’s speech is the main course here, and we should save the academic takes for later, as this evening finds me astounded by how right it is, and by the thought that I may live to see many of the bastards who led us to this place get their blast of Amos 5:24 justice after all.

Update—this is likely a 2022 speech: Titus’s memory is sharper than mine, and he recognizes this as an old speech. Likely correct, given the evidence here. Don’t have time this morn to 100% confirm, but that would also explain the absence of stories on Google’s search, so scratch my “QED” even though it is hardly needed. It looks like RFK Jr. did the clever thing of posting this on his account without the “timeline context,” to generate public excitement about promises the president-elect has made, the better to pressure him and his assembling administration to keep them. Video-posting speeches or interviews without accurate dates is something that normally pisses me off, but as one of the only writers out there denouncing 98% of our conservative leaders for their cowardice and lack of integrity in joining the MSM suppression of the widespread Covid-vax harms story, I am very much for a Kennedy tack of holding Trump to his promises.