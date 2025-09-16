Johnny Burtka has recently started yet another initiative at ISI, an institution he’s leading from success to success. He’s one of the young men who has risen far & fast, giving hope that the major conservative institutions can be saved, sometimes even improved, but also that the generational change now underway can be effected successfully. This new initiative, Cosmos, is a series of discussions with interesting, provocative thinkers on the right. I mentioned the first one recently:

Is America Headed For Another Revolution? Titus Techera · Aug 19 What is the best public discussion among intellectuals that conservatives & other figures on the right have to offer the educated American public in 2025? Here’s one recent candidate, courtesy of ISI, whose young president, Johnny Burtka, is proving to be a remarkably able organizer. Here are the four people he’s listening to on the fundamental question… Read full story

It somehow makes sense that after a discussion of the future of American politics, men on the right should discuss men—if there is any future, they will have to make it happen. So the second conversation is about “goodness & greatness.”

Johnny starts with a statement about the most impressive young man of the Trump era, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated by some kind of trans-psychopath possibly involved in a bigger conspiracy, but obviously motivated by the strange liberalism of our times—liberal elites urge on hatred & then act like fainting ladies when the violence comes. Charlie seems to have accomplished the impossible, he was a husband & father, he was the most successful institution builder of the times, getting involved not only in colleges with Turning Point, but also in politics, including getting out the vote. Some of my friends claim he is the reason Trump won Arizona & I can easily believe it. He obviously saved time by not even going to college in the first place, but what he has accomplished is unique. But precisely because he approached greatness, he was assassinated. Terrible thoughts arise from this observation.

But the conversation was recorded the week before the assassination, before anyone thought about the costs of public service in such troubled times. The nobility of the effort would vanish if there were not such danger, however.

Johnny raises this question & turns it over to James Orr, first of all, who makes the observation that greatness, including in the sense Carlyle intended in his writings about heroes, is about character, interiority, depth, not simply deeds or success. A complete happiness would involve a complete life, being a good husband & father, not just a great man. Is there such a things as a great husband & father?

Let me suggest some things about the positions staked out by the other four discussants. Bill Rivers brings up the problem in the following way. Goodness is about your home—how you take care of your family. Greatness is about your country—which involves a necessary neglect of the home, because there’s only so much time in the day, only so many years of energy & strenuous activity you’ve got. That sets up a conflict between religion, which means taking your family to church, catechizing your kids, & politics, which means dedicating your life, maybe even to the point of sacrifice, to saving the republic. Bill is the gentlest of the crowd, but also strangely enough the only one willing to say that the choice really is very stark & we are all divided, & must face it.

Nathan Pinkoski talks about providence—an openness to hearing the call of God, to come to act publicly when that happens, not trusting too much to expectations about life will be like, not even to prestigious or high accounts of ambition. The opportunity is unpredictable, you have to somehow be ready for it without being able to plan, i.e. to get ready.

Daniel McCarthy brings up Polybius & Machiavelli as counter-poisons to an elite system of education & recruitment that privileges conformism even to the point of giving ready-made answers to any questions, privileging a certain process or formalism over any ability to react to circumstances on the strength of your character or your nature. Polybius teaches the spirit of emulation, Roman men of the imperial class would look upon the funeral masks of their forebears in their home & demand of themselves to live up to those ancestral stories. Family in this sense leads to a continuity over time of a manly character, striving for greatness: This understanding of family is emphatically political. Machiavelli teaches men not to rely too much on Fortuna, on what’s just given to them, but instead forge their own arms & use them, again with the goal of orienting oneself by greatness, not by what’s ordinary or habitual. On this basis you could innovate, you could establish a house, the greatness of a family.

Alex Petkas is asked to justify his work coaching CEOs to be men. In politics, nobody reads about great men & nobody talks about greatness: A great moral caution, not mere expediency, keeps officeholders in their rather pitiable situation. But not so in business—CEOs readily identify with empire builders, with Napoleon & Alexander, apparently never minding their self-destruction early in their imperial projects. Ambition is surely part of it, but another part must be the need for models to imitate that aren’t limited to a suburban middle class society which seems to require enormous powers of gov’t & corporation which it nevertheless excludes from its own horizons.

From there Bill brings up the model of American manliness, Jesus, who lived a perfect life, but most of it was not recorded, only a few brief years of a mission to bring people to God.

Then James is asked to justify the thinking of Machiavelli on virtu & Fortuna. These are the great difficulties now, the tension between the ambition to be part of the great movement, indeed the great turmoil we’re caught up in & the need for shelter or safety away from all the noise. Listen to the whole discussion—it’s much more practical than this somewhat theoretical beginning, more accessible, too, to people who have not steeped themselves in Greek or Roman writers. But pay attention to those writers, too, as Dan says, the Founders certainly did so.