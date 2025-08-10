I ran into the following posts recently on X, a sign of more people turning, if cautiously, against Hollywood Progressives. Turning “wicked” into “misunderstood,” hence “victim,” hence “good” or even “heroic” (overcoming prejudice, suffering) is indeed a major push in the destruction of moral seriousness, i.e. the education of children.

It's somewhere in-between two much more important trends. At one pole, we see the turning of monsters into cute cuddly, helpful things—children's literature has indulged this for a long time, now it's everywhere on every screen, dragons are good, any monsters you can think of, the scarier the better, are good.

Supposedly, this is therapy for children, but it's really what appeals to their mothers, because it simultaneously offers two mutually incompatible arguments: Children are innocent, they've no part of evil in them, so they just need to face their fears, they'll inevitably triumph, & also they're not really vulnerable once they conquer their fears—inclusiveness as a doctrine will create a fictional world where no one does harm, which effects therapy in the real world on children, & will somehow also affect the real world itself, so the children really are safe, not only believe themselves to be so. (Because if you teach children to be fearless in a world where there are really scary things, you might be a monster, but are certainly dangerously irresponsible, the opposite of a good parent.)

Why does this storytelling sell? Just ask yourself how many mothers in the middle class would admit to spanking their kids or claim that it is right to do so? Without spanking, you might need the lovable dragons & any number of other fantasies to protect you…

At the other pole of storytelling, we see the problem with men: Antiheroes were cool in the previous generation. (Largely this has been replaced by antiheroines, of course, since 2010 or so.) The claim here is not a simple moral inversion, so that “wicked” is the same as “good,” but that wickedness is authentic & moral judgment is contrariwise inauthentic, because it's based on moralistic fantasies of a nice world (like in fantasy movies) that doesn't & can't exist. (But should it?) Storytelling then is about encouraging law-breaking in the name of finding oneself, which is what counts, & is perfectly compatible with any number of crimes or betrayals.

So we've ended up with “normie” stories that are obvious frauds but are held to effect the good of inclusivity, the therapeutic pacification of, potentially, all—after all, it’s popular stuff!—& “transgressive” stories rejecting that very therapy, but perhaps on no better basis than the effort for a new inclusion within transgression, which perpetuates its own fraud, i.e. it assumes everyone can be different without there ever arising serious conflict.

There’s a lot more to it, read it on X. The one important point it gets right is that woke was a variety on trash. Once you stop claiming that beauty counts & love of the beautiful is to be applauded, rewarded, it becomes very difficult to say no to people who want their silly ideology to dominate storytelling, not yours. But perhaps America is ripe for change. One successful venture could start a great reversal.