What Happened to the culture?

I have a new podcast out with Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (over at Accelerationist), a tour of horizon of the culture. We discuss the Thiel Apollo / Woodstock thesis about the end of the future.

We looked at recent & upcoming sci-fi:

For All Mankind (alternate history in which the moon landing is followed by colonization of the Solar system) Project Hail Mary (review upcoming) Dune (which I reviewed: 1, 2, & 3 is upcoming)

But also fantasy, as the alternative:

Lord of the Rings is being butchered by libs with conservative cowardice in assist. First, that happened with Rings of Power, which is ongoing—season 3 will drop this year or next as part of Amazon’s very foolish billion dollar attempt to compete with Game of Thrones (which moved on from the rather miserable House of The Dragon to a popular knight-&-squire coming of age story). Then, a rumor just surfaced, that Colbert is going to be writing a new Tolkien story. It seems that debasing children’s memories is now the major push in the culture… Narnia is about to suffer the same fate—Netflix bought the rights, the feminist behind Barbie, Greta Gerwig is in charge. & then there’s Harry Potter, which is completing its transformation from novels to movies to computer games to, now, TV…

Then, on the good side, we sing the praises of Peachy Keenan for the new book Supervillains, which we’re reading now—we’ll interview Peachy closer to the launch. Go pre-order now, make her a bestseller!

I formulate the three options for conservatives who don’t want to sit idly by as their beloved stories are trashed: Buy it, protest it, or bet on alternatives. You can set up a fund & foundation to protect rights against corruption—after all, the Tolkien & C.S.Lewis estates sold & sold us all out. Or you can take to social media & get enough scandal going (“go woke, go broke!”) to exercise a veto. Or you can bet on anything from musicians, draftsmen, or AI to offer alternative visions of Tolkien’s stories. Economics, politics, or culture. Pick one or more of these options. But do something-