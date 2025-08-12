A Shakespeare scholar I met recently, Patrick Gray, of the University of Austin Texas, had a conversation recently with an Australian counterpart, Simon Haines of the Ramsay Center for Western Civilization, mostly about what education consists in, what it means to be civilized, how civilization could be defended today. Listen to them below:

The two men stand for very different opinions. Gray claims that civilization means one thing, trust in or honor for reason, but that it isn’t perfect & yet good enough to allow & sometimes applaud criticism, even very severe criticism. That’s the way to think about the West at its best, though it’s not clear to me how he would apply it to our moment. I would have liked someone to have asked him, is the allowance for criticism more a matter of the luxury we can afford in the good times or more of the acquiescence to necessity in times of crisis?

Haines claims, however, that the West is what it is because of its ability to live with incompatible values. He explains it in terms of his core teaching: Homer, Socrates, Pericles, the Gospel. He refers to Isaiah Berlin & to Remi Brague for various way to suggest how that might be done & understood. His claim makes a lot more sense when you think of the remarkable variety of opinions held strongly among the people or peoples we admire, but one wonders whether there’s any reconciling them, & on what basis.

To push things to where they become clear: If Gray’s proposal makes it hard to grasp why we’re so war-like, when there’s such a strong identity, Haines’s makes it hard to grasp how there could be peace at all, given the irreconcilability. One answer would be, we cannot always live up to our opinions, so that might make us reasonable enough to survive. That answer, however, would seem to incline us away from education.

Back to looking at civilization through this one aspect, education. Gray has embarked on the very daring task of helping to found a new university with world-historical ambitions. How many scholars can claim that? But notice that he has the heretic’s conviction that he can do well what everyone else has failed at, as soon as he makes his schism—but he does all this on the principle of trust in reason, implying that our major institutions of education have abandoned it to him. That’s a remarkable asymmetry. It would be more plausible if someone at Harvard made his argument & possibly extended him some grace. Yet, it is telling that nobody is.

On the other hand, Haines is a believer in working with the already-existing institutions, establishing a ground for excellence in coursework & relying on student interest & a certain fairness in institutions to let him do his work—with considerable success already, which is also a rare achievement & a source of pride (& hope for those of us whose primary care is education). But if he’s all about incompatible values, maybe he should be doing Gray’s work, i.e. starting a separate, dedicated institution, & Gray his—whereas instead Haines depends on there being a common measure & a shared judgment of achievement, which is not only based on expertise, but also on politics & public consent, since he is active within state-controlled institutions, by which all education can be fairly assessed, & let the best man win.

That’s a first glance at these arguments & the strange position from which they’re advanced. But on second thought, it might make sense. To start with the English & Australian education system—precisely to the extent to which it’s controlled by the gov’t &, indeed, has an imperial mission—the production of the imperial class, officers, administrators, & all, it’s useful, maybe even necessary to purposefully create a tension within the university, to attempt to prevent the collapse of the horizon of thought into whatever habits are involved in the success of the imperial enterprise. So also in America, where the system was not under strict control (& in important ways, still isn’t), it is useful & may even be necessary to insist on the common thread in education, the cultivation of the soul. If we look now to the character of the regime, let’s wonder whether an insistence on incompatible values is not necessary to the perpetuation of an aristocracy & whether the unity of reason is not necessary to the perpetuation of a democracy.