Within a week of Trump winning the 2016 election, Tucker Carlson began his show on FOX, which lasted until the corporation fired him in 2023. Those six & a half years, Tucker was the most important media figure in America. Possibly, that was true about his newly-digital Tucker Carlson Network in 2024, too; best I can tell, he was an important part of Trump’s return to office in the campaign of 2024; rumor has it, he helped J.D. Vance get the nomination, too.

Tucker is not so important now—he’s somehow weaker without an institution, perhaps not quite sure of his place or his purpose in the MAGA movement. In public life, it seems, one cannot achieve anything without making many enemies, but there are few friends. The fear fed by quarrels is that maybe all the talk about politics or principles is lies—if you look at public figures, it’s all transactional. I don’t see how that can work; I also think it’s beneath the dignity of any serious man. I am for my part loath to let go of Tucker. He has done a lot of good; he deserves applause; but now he is facing cancelation for increasingly bizarre behavior. Me, I saluted him two years back, when he was canceled on FOX:

I had some criticism there, too, of course; more recently, I wrote last month about what I think is right in outlook & wrong in judgment about Tucker’s speeches on Israel: