My recent three-part essay, “The Rationales of the Knowing Suppressors,” is one of the most important things I’ve written. It is a culmination of my thinking on the suppression of the widespread covid-vax harms story.

Part one presents key terms and premises, and makes the case for why the fight against it has to start among the conservatives; thanks to being cross-posted by substackers such as Bill Rice Jr., it is one of my most popular pieces.

Parts two and three take the argument further, by conducting imagined dialogues with the two kinds of conservative suppressors, the Indefinite Suppressor, and the Temporary Tactical Suppressor. These parts, being lengthy and lacking the boost from Rice, and perhaps because they’re dialogues, have elicited far fewer likes and comments. I nonetheless insist on their importance, since in them I show that the conservative suppressor can have no good justifications for their compromise with evil, or at the least, will have none left sometime in 2025.

Suppression as a Concept

This present piece is a supplement. It is for those interested in my fairly common-sense concept of suppression, and whether it is a good tool for thinking about all this. It is thus more general, and is an exercise in laying out distinctions.

My Isolation within Conservatism

Now, my three-part essay is not getting the attention it deserves. That’s as per usual for my writing, and so one could say I am no position to complain—as I am--that conservative thinkers are not rising to their duty to respond to it. One could regard my very limited reach as a problem of my lacking publicity-smarts, but I know it is not only that. No, I know the smell of an informational ghetto is upon my work, and that it is being sidelined through the quiet choices by possible yet reluctant allies. Hidden decision by hidden decision, they, and perhaps others more malign, are hiding my thought.

But I still understand its importance.

And I do not accept its assigned position.

For one thing, I am the only writer I am aware of going beyond the unspecified rhetorical griping of “Why is no-one talking about this?,” that is, beyond what you hear good non-suppressor conservatives like Eric Metaxas and Tucker Carlson saying, into actual consideration of that why, and actual naming of who constitutes that no-one. And apparently, I am also the only one thinking about what future this portends for conservatism.

I do ask in my prayers if this is more of a mission from God than a hobby-horse of my pride. The answer, so far, seems to be the former. So I’m pressing on, though I promise Pomocon readers that this topic won’t become the only one I talk about here. I also promise that I am trying, with a little help from Julie Ponesse and Plutarch, to keep my anger, and my inclination for indulgently-frank frank speech, under rein. A mission requires both passion and control.

The book that could come from all this, one that collects and refines my existing essays on the suppression, would be titled something like Conservatives, Cowardice, and the Covid-Vax Harms.

Same applies in 2024. At least with respect to myself and the right.

So are there any out-of-step publishers out there? Ones willing to risk getting on the bad side of almost all conservatives with clout? Prepared to shake them up for their own good? Send me a line!

My Working Definition of Suppression

Well, let’s get down to the work of this piece. Here’s the definition I gave in part one of “Rationales”:

Suppression is the refusal by a journalist, pundit, or politician, to publish or discuss content relating to a story of major public import, in violation of their duty to serve the citizenry.

Examples I gave of other stories suppressed in our time included Biden’s dementia, Biden/Harris immigration policy, the 2020 election cheating, and the real data on trans issues.

Now I am aware I only arrived at this definition due to my trying to capture what was happening to the covid-vax harms story, the should-have-been Story of the Century. And I understand that the common usage of the terms “suppression” and “censorship” is loose, and can cause trouble for my definition. Toward the end of this, I lay out a “family” of several distinct “censorship-like activities” which often get referred to by either term. Those who instead adopt my suggested labels will speak more precisely, but I know that the typical usage is going to remain with us.

I am also aware that there is an increased usage of “suppression” to denote regulative actions of social media companies which remove content or diminish its reach. For example, see this recent court statement reported by Aaron Kheriaty:

Citing evidence we uncovered in Missouri v. Biden, [Judge] Doughty explained: “The Court finds that Kennedy [RFK, Jr.] is likely to succeed on his claim that suppression of content posted was caused by actions of Government Defendants…”

That’s perfectly natural usage. It’s just not mine. The way I use the term draws a line between suppression, which is legal (and which must be regarded as the voluntary choice of the platform, writer, or politician in question), and the kind of press censorship banned by the First Amendment, i.e., government-orchestrated action that bans, diminishes, or punishes the publications of private entities, so long as those publications do not exceed the understood right of press freedom.

(That last clause is there because any sane--i.e., originalist--understanding of the First Amendment’s press right knows that the right doesn’t necessarily protect crime-incitement, revolution-incitement, obscenity, libel, slander, and false advertising.)

Suppression Is Not Limited to Journalism

I could have made things easier for those who like the common usage, by using a compound term for my concept, such as journalistic-suppression. But I haven’t, because a key feature of my understanding is that while the sin begins amid the world of journalism and punditry, it extends beyond it, such that think-tanks, book-presses, and most politicians can also engage in suppression. Eventually, historians, universities, and religious organizations can become guilty of it as well.

What Suppression Is Not

Censorship, Defined as Violation of the First Amendment

See above—the bold-faced clauses above the photo.

Note that by my terminology a piece could be both censored and suppressed. Or, a piece could be suppressed without being censored. (Instances of content being censored but not suppressed are rare.)

For an example, take a piece that discusses the Hirschman Clots which many embalmers are finding in 1 out of 5 corpses since the covid vaxxes’ roll-out. It could be censored, by way of a White House violator-of-the-Constitution’s-letter like Rob Flaherty calling up Google and Facebook and suggesting that it be removed or its reach diminished. But it could at the same time be suppressed, by way of editor after editor, and politician after politician, deciding not to mention, follow-up-on, or respond to that piece, and to never interview Richard Hirschman or Tom Haviland. At the heart of my case against suppression is the argument that every such editor and politician is a violator-of-the-Constitution’s-spirit, a repudiator of liberal democracy’s commitment to publicité and Open Journalism.

Cover-Up by Government Agencies or Private Corporations

I try to avoid speaking of the CDC or FDA, or of Pfizer or Moderna, suppressing the story, even though they have been applying pressure upon the editors and politicians. I think it more proper to speak of these agencies’ and corporations’ cover-ups. We know that hundreds, likely thousands, of the higher-level execs and managers of these institutions are guilty of second- or third-degree mass murder. These at some point knew or suspected--or at the very least had all the evidence at their fingertips which would have caused them to know or suspect had they fulfilled their stated duty to examine it--that the novel meds killed and injured at rates exponentially dwarfing those of all past products called vaccines.

They let the sheep go to the slaughter. Or at best we should rather say, and only for some of them, that in duty-shirking criminal negligence they missed seeing that there would be a slaughter. As for the many who did see, true, they didn’t know who they would kill, or precisely how much killing they would do, and contrary to some of my fellow dissident writers, nearly none of them (and possibly, absolutely none of them) began their work on covid-vax production or monitoring with an intention to kill and disable, but by the time the quickie trials for these new meds were winding down, they knew that many would die and be injured by them. See the horrible collection the Pfizer Documents Analysis Reports. By December of 2020 they knew. Knew it more strongly by the end of February 2021 after the first wave of reports about adverse reactions, many fatal, had rolled in. Knew it more clearly month after month.

So, these insiders are criminals. Murderers, accomplices, or committers of extreme negligence. Criminal fraud is also involved. Their continuing to manipulate and prevent the tabulation of key data helps the Suppression, but what they are up to themselves is a cover-up of their crimes.

Avoidance of Minor Stories

Decisions about “what is minor?” or “what stories do not much concern the citizens?” require judgments impossible to define rules for, but they are fairly common-sense.

An example. A decent corporate executive is unjustly fired, slandered, and sued, and she can’t get any outlet to cover her story, even though it suggests the leaders of this corporation are scoundrels. Maybe it’s wrong for the journalists and editors not to cover her story, but we shouldn’t classify that failing as a suppression. Rather, they’ve made an understandable decision that, for their readers, it’s too minor a story. The injustice being done to the woman is not one that impacts society in a major way, nor one that touches an issue citizens are debating.

The class of minor stories includes controversies long gone-over, such as “did Jesus rise from the dead?” when there is no new evidence, even though the story in question could logically be held to dwarf all others in its importance. However, new evidence can change things for older controversies. For example, I believe recent evidence on the assassination of JFK has been serious enough to have merited much wider coverage, and so I am open to classifying the avoidance of it by most platforms as an instance of suppression.

Avoidance of Poorly-Documented Stories

Quantitative metrics might not decide the case. For the greater the potential importance of the story, the higher the burden on the extent of its documentation, and on the degree of the evidence’s reliability. Now, in part one of the “Rationales” essay, I establish why the covid-vax-harms story is quite well-documented. I will also note that, despite quite a few aspects of the story requiring expertise in various scientific fields to understand, there are still many aspects accessible to investigation by ordinary journalists. Moreover, anyone from a mid-range or medium platform could arrange to interview the key dissident experts, hire biology or statistics grad students to guide them through key journal articles or findings, or ask to examine one of the hundreds of clot specimens.

Compare and contrast the UFO story, which has come back into some public discussion in recent years. Is it being suppressed? We don’t know if it is true or not, but has the evidence added up in a way that would demand sustained media attention? And would journalists have ways to test the evidence?

Sensible persons could disagree with me about my second-to-last question. But notice that the answer to my last question has to be no. What we have, as Bret Weinstein says about the videos of more recent pilot encounters and of claimed UFO parts, are pixels.

No metals nor biological tissues have been made available to a group of trusted scientists. Cc. the covid-vax harms story. With the UFO claims, there are not specimens, hundreds of very similar ones, available (the clots). There are not thousands of testimonies from victims, with checkable medical histories(see Transcriber B and Anecdotals). There are not many hundreds of autopsies. There are not the hard numbers of VAERS and of the all-cause-mortality tables. Instead, there are government reports and videos, which have gone through an unknown gauntlet of deep-state approval for release, and in which an incentive for our agencies to try to make our enemies believe we have developed hyper-advanced aircraft exists; and, there are independent eyewitness accounts, in a field that has had a long history of hoaxes.

Debates about alien visitations, and related ones about secret aircraft and technology programs, are going to continue, of course. Bret Weinstein’s brilliant physics-focused brother Eric, for example, disbelieves most UFO claims but finds a handful of them impossible to explain away. Carlson and Rogan also think there’s something there pointing to alien visitation.

But most of us have adopted J.D. Vance’s view, one articulated in the course of the “illegals eating cats” dust-up(see 2:28), and are fine with most journalists adopting it:

…I don't know if you saw the story from a couple years ago that the Defense Department had declassified the UFO stuff--did you see that?--that was a crazy story--I don't talk about that because I have no idea what's going on. So my standard for whether I talk about something, Mike, is whether enough people that I trust bring it to me...

An Ordinary Citizen’s Avoidance of Unpleasant Stories

I won’t excuse a citizen for avoiding the widespread covid-vax-harms story, for maintaining their own ignorance about it, but these littler sins of civic failure fall outside that of suppression. One must be some kind of player in punditry, journalism, politics, activism, etc., to be guilty of suppression.

Avoidance by a Single Writer or Specialist Outlet

Let’s say “Joe Lone-Pundit” publishes about once week, and concentrates on the deficit and Biden-family corruption. Occasionally, he also writes on one of the latest conservative concerns for a piece or two. We would have little reason to accuse him of suppressing the covid-vax harms story if he never wrote on it.

A similar principle would apply to a reporter with a set number of beats, all unrelated to health issues. Ditto with an outlet or organization with a specialized interest, such as insect-environmentalism, Milton studies, or automotive news.

However, there’s an important exception to this exception: a pundit who writes or broadcasts more regularly, and who presents himself as covering the lion’s share of the issues of greatest concern to the public, or to conservatives. If a pundit like this never addresses the harm claims, he is a suppressor. For one example among scores of them, see what I wrote in late ‘22 on Victor Davis Hanson.

Topic Avoidance by an Outlet When a Suppression Campaign Is Not Occurring

The duty of any one outlet to cover a story greatly diminishes when several major ones are covering it. So long as the topic is being discussed by some prominent outlets, more cursory treatment of it by others is not an avoidance that rises to the level of suppression. In these instances, all sides admit that the story is a story, they just disagree about its relative importance.

A Successfully Kept Secret

To talk about a story being suppressed requires that some minimal number of persons know it ought to be a story. A government or corporate secret that never gets out, or only raises suspicions enough to elicit a few pieces, cannot be subjected to a suppression. (Incidentally, while being against suppression is a basic aspect of being for liberal democracy, in no way does this stance require one to be categorically for the exposure of government secrets in the area of national security: there is a legitimate range of differing opinions about how much secrecy we need there.)

Skeptical Downplaying of a Story Nonetheless Reported

Here, I am influenced by what I’ve recently learned about as-it-happened Holocaust skepticism in journalism. The work I’ve consulted is Beyond Belief: The American Press & The Coming of the Holocaust 1933-1945, by Deborah Lipstadt. Towards its end she notices something odd which was said by many in the press, in April of ’45, when German death camps began to be captured by Western armies:

One of the most revealing aspects of the press reaction to the opening of the camps was the newspeople’s almost uniform admission that only now were they convinced that the atrocity reports had not been exaggerated. …[one journalist said that] …he, along with many of his journalistic colleagues “knew the Nazis had to be defeated and did not need these kinds of stories…” [so until April 1945 they had] …assumed they must be at least partially untrue. Why these doubts? Given the abundance of information that had passed through these individual’s hands—whether they chose to print it or not—and given the information that had appeared in their own papers, how can one explain such skepticism? [267-268, emphasis added]

One key reason, Lipstadt explains, was the press’s “experience with WWI atrocity stories,” many of which turned out to be false. That said, her entire book shows that the press had received ample information that the Holocaust was real. To mention one key fact, official Allied admission of the horror occurred in December ’42.

Methinks the deceptive halves of the journalists’ and editors’ half-sincere statements of “shock” in the spring of ‘45 were an attempt to keep the public from probing into their dereliction of duty. They didn’t want to discuss just how much information confirming the genocide as it was happening had come before them. For many of them had placed this “evidence…in obscure corners of the paper or magazine so that readers either missed it or dismissed it,” and overall, the American press (the British press was better) had made nearly no efforts to provide a comprehensive summary of what the various reports indicated. In Lipstadt’s words,

…the American press…was never able to see the full picture, even when it had many, if not all, of the details in hand. It could not admit to itself or to its readers that these stories were the truth. Often instead of explicitly rejecting the news as exaggerated, it simply put a critically important story on the comic page or next to the weather report. It put blinders on and erected all sorts of barriers which made it seem more rational for readers to disbelieve than to believe.[271-272]

These words are painfully resonant for today’s dissidents, as we repeatedly demand coverage of the widespread covid-vax harms story.

However, there is one decisive difference: while most of the American papers in various ways cast skeptical shade on the reports of the slaughter circa ’41-‘44, they did report on them. A diligent reader who regularly checked page 3 or 4, or 14, knew what the Allied armies would find in Poland and Germany.

So it’s best to classify what happened then as something other than suppression. It was poor journalism, and an absence of analysis and emotion proportionate to the significance of the reports. In some cases these faults were related to a.) support for tight immigration restrictions, b.) a degree of American-style anti-Semitism, or c.) concern that thorough reports of the genocide would generate public demands for rescue operations that could hinder the quickest path to victory.

But again, the papers did report on the story. All of them. And typically, the delays between the first credible reports and the press doing stories were only ones of a few months. Compare that with the still-in-place delay from the first reports of the Hirschman clots, one now thirty months old. If WWII-era editorial meetings about the genocide reports did result in the back-page placements, the weirdly dispassionate tone, and the absence of extended analysis, all the editors felt that they were obliged to at least publish something on the reports.

The Family of Censorship-like Activities

What I’m providing here is more tentative, and likely, has been better laid out by some scholar of press freedom prior to my effort. But here goes.

(By the way, some social-science types would insist that we only deploy the terms I am going to in “neutral” ways, whereby we’d “technically describe” the actions and strip all moral judgment out of the usage. In contrast, I try to stay true to the common American usage which packs a negative moral judgment into the words “censorship,” “censorious,” “cancel-culture,” “conformism,” and “suppression.”)

Censorship

Could also be called “Censorship as per the First Amendment.” Law or government action, direct or through proxy. It forbids, punishes, licenses, or reach-diminishes the speech or publication protected by the rights of the First.

(As indicated above, beginning with “crime incitement…,” there are a few categories of speech and publication which are not protected by the rights of the First, even though the Supreme Court from the 60s-to-the-present has erred in the direction of protecting even these.)

Associational Self-Regulation

An association—this will include churches, corporations, universities, etc.—regulates speech or publication by its own members, or by the voluntary participants in its activities. Government-formed bodies, such as public schools, are often also permitted this kind of regulation.

Examples: a tire company fires a worker for talking trash about a manager at the water cooler; a Catholic school prohibits an LGBTQ student club; a public high-school prohibits the student newspaper from reporting on its personnel decisions; a BLM chapter expels an activist for a speech contrary to its stated line; a social media company bans a user who again and again viciously insults other users.

All of this is legal and should remain so. We may criticize an association for taking self-regulation actions in an imprudent way, an unjust way, or an “un-American” way, and be 100% right, but we ought to still defend the legality of those actions, for the sake of defending associational freedom. An associations’ self-regulating actions can be good or bad. They may remind us of censorship, or according to a “technical” understanding simply be censorship, but our right to form genuinely independent associations is bound up in them. That’s why we should avoid terms for them which contain a connotation of disapproval—thus, I classify these as censorship-like self-regulative actions, and not ones justly called “censorious” or full-on acts of censorship.

However, any instance of associational self-regulation ordered, asked for, or pushed for by the government goes into the category of censorship.

Censorious Social Media Self-Regulation

This is the trickiest category to understand, and perhaps, the one where the most is on the line today. All of these instances can present themselves as ones of standard associational self-regulation, but we sense that something in them is fundamentally dangerous to liberal democracy. Now to repeat, I am not talking here about Social Media Self-Regulation done at the request of the government—those instances are ones of censorship simply, and everlasting shame to the Biden-Harris administration for arranging hundreds of thousands of such instances. Rather, I am talking about instances where a social media company regulates in a censorious manner on its own initiative. This would include instances where another private association pressured it to do so, such as a medical association, because the choice ultimately lay with it.

“Censorious manner” means that the regulation in question, and the platform as a whole, has at least some of the following hallmarks:

a.) The regulation is quite like what would occur in censorship done by government.

b.) The regulation has an ideological dimension, openly stated or as revealed by its enforcement.

c.) The platform presents itself as an open forum—i.e., it mimics the range of content once available at the newsstands or notice-boards of a liberal democratic society—, but this presentation is false advertising, since certain views prove to be excluded or regularly diminished.

d.) The platform engages in monopolistic behaviors.

e.) The regulations train citizens, associations, and officials to accept and desire actions that, if they were being done by the government itself, would be censorship. In general, they mainstream the acceptance of censorship and despotism.

f.) The platform lacks procedures, or clear and workable ones, for appeal of its regulative decisions.

One must notice, and particularly with e.), that while these regulations are claimed to be internal ones, i.e., rules akin to those an amusement-park enforces upon its customers, they majorly impact the character of the external society.

It could be that were we to try to legislate against these practices, we would find few workable models. But at the least, we need to find new ways of labelling these abuses. These companies are bringing the principles of the First Amendment into contempt, making them an irrelevancy in nearly every arena of our society where government action is not main driver. They are mainstreaming despotic practices.

Suppression

Defined above, but to repeat, it is the perfectly legal choice to violate one’s duty, especially as a journalist, pundit, or politician, to report on and discuss a story of clear public import. That duty kicks in all the more when nearly all other outlets or politicians are suppressing the story.

Cancel Culture

In this case, I’ll turn the floor over to Greg Lukianoff, President and CEO of FIRE, and main author of The Eternally Radical Idea substack:

Cancel Culture is the uptick, beginning around 2014 and accelerating in 2017 and after, of campaigns to get people fired, disinvited, deplatformed, or otherwise punished for speech that is — or would be — protected by First Amendment standards, and the climate of fear and conformity that has resulted from this uptick.

Cancelling campaigns are typically done by either social-media enabled activists, or by more traditional associations. Often on campus. Lukianoff warns conservatives that they can fall into this also, and that they have been guilty in some instances, but he concedes that the guiltiest parties are consistently found on the left, and that the trend came out of the left. I would add that Censorious Self-Regulation practices by major social media companies and universities set the stage for its taking off.

Mass “Common Opinion” Pressure to Conform

Alexis de Tocqueville’s two discussions in Democracy in America, about the “tyranny of the majority” in volume one, and “common opinion” in volume two, give you most of what you need to know on this. The basic idea is that those around you pressure you into not taking certain views or talking about certain topics. A perennial problem, faced by every society, but arguably heightened in every democratic one, and without question put on steroids in every totalitarian one. A dynamic expertly deployed by the “Covidians.”

In my judgment, the discussions that certain of my fellow dissidents want to have about “mass-formation,” mass-denial, and false-consciousness, would be improved by regular reference to Tocqueville’s conceptualizations here.

A Note on Propaganda

Incidentally, those discussions cannot but make us wonder where Propaganda ought to be in my schema. Like suppression, it is a key tool used to manipulate common opinion, but since it is only censorship-like in its aim, and not in its operation, I haven’t included it in this “family” schema. But a relation is there. Aaron Kheriaty somewhere says propaganda is the other side of the coin of Censorship, which seems about right. The aim of both is to manipulate common opinion and not just in any way, but one which discourages its weak taste for collective deliberation and monitoring of officialdom, while encouraging its stronger taste for knee-jerk and bullying discourse. So I might expand Kheriaty’s expression to say that propaganda (i.e., approved narrative), is the other side of the set of censorious activities, among which are Conformity-Demanding Common Opinion, Cancel-Culture, Censorious Social Media Self-Regulation, and Suppression. It is a set topped-off by reversions of our governments to Censorship itself.

Conclusion

So you see how I talk about suppression, and how I would correlate it to censorship and censorship-like activities.

And you see that I’m going to keep talking about it! And about how it is antithetical to conservatism’s defense of liberal democracy.

For, to conclude with the sickeningly obvious, it is impossible for any political movement to take a forceful stand against the family of censorious habits now becoming regularized, while simultaneously committing one of them. The absurdity of conservatives denouncing the many progressivist-directed instances of censorship or censorious regulation, but themselves engaging in suppression of the very story most targeted by those censorings and regulations, is no incidental absurdity, but one that takes us to the heart of our situation.