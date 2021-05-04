There’s a rich essay on Virgil’s Aeneid over at Modern Age, by University of Dallas professor Kevin Michael Saylor, which you should definitely check out if you’ve read the epic poem. Saylor ties together a number of contemporary and classic reflections on the work, including ones by David Quint, Harold Bloom, Eve Adler, T.S. Eliot, and those of anothe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.