What will happen with the 2nd term Trump Appointees?



The book I would recommend to understand what might happen is Sid Milkis and Richard Harris' Politics of Regulatory Change: A Tale of Two Agencies.

Specifically Chapter 6, "Regulation and Deregulation at the Environmental Protection Agency."

It's the story of how Reagan had to appoint several different people at EPA, because the bureaucrats were so at odds with his appointees.

This chapter should be re-read to avoid mistakes and traps the deep state uses to protect itself. Two important sentences from the conclusion: “Reformers have not tried to overturn public lobby regime, but simply to modulate its excesses. Without strong political support from the White House or Congress, though, even this limited objective will not be achieved easily”