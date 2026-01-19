My friend Aaron M. Renn makes a very strong case, in “The Problem with the Evangelical Elite,” over at First Things, that such an elite can hardly be said to exist. Rusty Reno, the editor at FT, graciously allowed me to respond: In the century or so since the “fundamentalist” versus “liberal” split in the Protestant churches, the “liberal” elites rose to the heights of American life, whereupon they promptly self-destructed, both religiously & sociologically, while the “fundamentalists” accepted a kind of retreat into the hinterland, but eventually became politically important as part of the Reagan coalition.

Aaron’s recommendations, however, seem to me to lead to weakening the only strengths evangelicals have, according to him: Politics & business. Accordingly, the most important man in the evangelical elite in America goes entirely unmentioned in what is a long essay: Charlie Kirk! Instead, Aaron offers us a provocative statement, to embrace defeat with Mitt Romney.

The future evangelical elite should worry seriously about politics and look to its strengths in organization, as Charlie did with Turning Point. It’s useless for evangelicals to try to cultivate a counter-elite at Yale. Yes, Catholics excel at that, for precisely the historical & theological reasons Aaron presents, which do not favor evangelicals. Men like Charlie & men he inspired are going to be the cadre of the evangelical elite. Charlie’s mix of unusual intelligence, voracious reading, & dropping out of college is almost a recipe. As to business, evangelicals should embrace social media & technology to give the new generation a chance to make a future for themselves.

To get to the crux of the matter: I largely agree with Aaron’s presentation of our situation, yet I entirely disagree about what to do. My guess is, Aaron thinks the American elite of the mid-21st c. will very much resemble the elite of the early 21st c. He makes statements to that effect. I believe that’s not so. Now, if evangelicals want a future, they should bet on change—they should bet on their own strengths, so they shouldn’t follow Aaron’s suggestions but something closer to mine. I’m not evangelical, it’s not my fight, but Charlie was, & I think his activity should matter.

I had more things to say about Aaron’s piece, but they didn’t fit in the confines of a ‘letter to the editor.’ I’ll mention one of them here: I vehemently disagree with Aaron about the issue of female ordination. Evangelicals must fight it with all their might—keeping the women out of church authority is incredibly important if evangelicals want to avoid the very vices Aaron deplores about the Main Line Protestants, i.e. that they’re Progressive atheists who get sentimental about any number of fashionable causes but are profoundly unserious morally.

I’d like to add another bit of friendly criticism. My friend Colin Redemer also reviewed Aaron’s important book for Ad Fontes. Colin’s recommendations are similar, imitate the Catholics & Jews. This strikes me as largely impractical, the proposal of an ‘intellectual.’ Colin phrases it this way: “Think like a minority community.” Well, which minority? What relationship to national character makes a community a community, how would that work for evangelicals? Catholics had solidarity in America for similar reasons to the Jews, they had ethnicity going for them, & they had doctrinal continuity, because they had priests. As Colin says, Jews have yeshivas to study Judaism; it goes without saying, Catholics have seminaries. Evangelicals have neither ethnic solidarity nor a specially-trained priestly class! This isn’t going to change now, neither Colin nor Aaron nor anyone I’m aware of has suggested otherwise.

Evangelicals must look instead to Ronald Reagan. Yes, it’s a much worse situation now overall, Christianity is, as Aaron says, in a “negative world,” elites despise God-fearers & ordinary people don’t love’em either. But evangelical Christianity used to be in a much worse situation from the other point of view—mid-c. America was dominated by elite liberals who thought they were achieving world-transforming Progress, so you can imagine how they looked at someone like Reagan, who was not an intellectual, didn’t have the credentials of any elite institution, & didn’t have some kind of national reputation. Reagan’s virtues are not too unlike Charlie’s—great public speakers who made their reputations through organization. Rather like Trump’s rallies, too. That’s the way to go. It’s not so useful to imitate liberal institutions that are collapsing at this point; it would be smarter to bet on strengths rather than weaknesses, to push toward organization through digital communities. The problem, of course, is you have to put your trust in someone & pay him-