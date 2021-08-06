Whit Stillman's Barcelona
ACF Middlebrow #37 podcast
So I talked to Sam Goldman about Barcelona (1994), the lovely Whit Stillman comedy about how to be an American in a post-Cold War world, or nearly. Europeans & Americans, young men & women, music, dancing, dating, & terrorism. Jobs, mentors, patriotism, & even religion, prayer, & miracles all feature into the story. What’s more they all fit in a comedy!…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.