Recently, I have been toying with the idea of new book project, one titled Polity and Personage, which would compare what Plato, Plutarch, and Shakespeare said about some classical figures, especially Dion, Brutus, Alcibiades, Coriolanus, Pericles, and Mark Antony, figures important to thinking about the dynamics and destiny of republican government.
P…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.