Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise- the new Flannery O’Connor movie produced by Ethan Hawke and acted by his daughter Maya Hawke is fantastic. I had a feeling it would be after watching the excellent father-daughter-spiritual father discussion with Bishop Barron. In that discussion Ethan is definitely the more mature thinker and moviemaker (he has been…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.