These are the demands Alex Karp makes for a politician he’d support. Watch his entire interview. Notice that, unlike GOP politicians, he doesn’t allow journalists to treat him with contempt. One of the striking developments of the Trump era is Palantir becoming not only one of the few important defense companies, but also a major player in civilian, commercial life. It would be worthwhile to find out more about this development & to support Karp—everyone in the elite should be saying what he’s saying, or else we end up with terrible conflicts.