One of my friends, Prof. Tim Burns of Baylor, recently visited Budapest to give some lectures on the origins of modernity. Here’s one on the teaching concerning kingship, Machiavelli v the Bible, primarily, of course, the story of Samuel, Saul, David, & Solomon. It’s a beautiful performance & a very thoughtful interpretation—do give it some thought.

Prof. Burns will return to Budapest this week for a conference on philosophy & tyranny. I’ll upload his remarks next week.