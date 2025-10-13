Writing God Out Of The Bible
One of my friends, Prof. Tim Burns of Baylor, recently visited Budapest to give some lectures on the origins of modernity. Here’s one on the teaching concerning kingship, Machiavelli v the Bible, primarily, of course, the story of Samuel, Saul, David, & Solomon. It’s a beautiful performance & a very thoughtful interpretation—do give it some thought.
Prof. Burns will return to Budapest this week for a conference on philosophy & tyranny. I’ll upload his remarks next week.