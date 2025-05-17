Istanbul is supposed to host peace talks just now. Putin isn’t there; Trump isn’t there. The only people who can make peace in Ukraine, however, are Trump & Putin. Everybody else just doesn't matter that much. Dunno if Putin wants peace, I think Trump does, but I dunno how important it is to him.

Trump could pull back & let the European clowns take over the war & the diplomacy, reserving some kind of decision if American interests demand it. The elite press meanwhile has been running pictures suggesting such a course. Behold the disarmed talking heads: Starmer of the UK, Macron of France, Merz of Germany, politicians whose own electorates loathe them & who don't have a political future.

Putin would then no longer be overmatched by the giant power of America, he would be dealing with a comparable foe: Small powers that cannot field armies, cannot organize the “kill chain,” & which are suffering major internal crises.

Let's review events. Since Putin has invaded Ukraine, Russia seems to be stable politically, the economy isn't falling apart (but I assume it's not growing), & it looks like war will begin to remake the regime. The major issue is the impending succession problem. Does Putin have a retirement plan? Russia could come to crisis quickly… Ukraine is comparatively already a wreck, with a discredited leader hated by a significant minority of NATO electorates & whose NATO political allies have mostly committed political suicide.

Year 4 of the war has begun. No one in Europe dares to talk about victory anymore; not even morality is much talked about. Europe has not changed toward militarization & it's just as unthinkable now as ever that European powers would field an army in Ukraine. In fact, the political crisis is now structural: The rightwing is the military minority in Europe, while the pro-war leaders are invariably centrists & lefties.

So what's going on in Europe?

1. In the UK, multiple PMs have gone down to infamy; all of them are pro-Ukraine, pro-war, utterly cowardly & largely impotent; Starmer, the latest of them, is intensely loathed in his country & is now belatedly promising he won't keep flooding England with illegal immigrants, maybe. The UK is also doing quite bad as an economy. It also no longer has any interesting people anywhere near positions of influence.

2. In France, Macron has won re-election & lost legislative elections he himself called, & hence lost the power to govern, he is very unpopular & term-limited, his fake party doesn't have a future, & the country is going through immigration/crime crisis after crisis, as Frenchmen are murdered in the streets by psychotic Muslims & Frenchwomen raped & terrified. The French economy isn't doing well, either.

3. In Germany, one pro-Ukraine chancellor has committed political suicide & now another one, also a centrist, also pro-Ukraine, seems to be doing likewise. The youth of Germany has voted against the historical, centrist parties, so the democracy is in crisis; demographics are bad & the economy worse, which is also hurting the German economic empire in Central Europe.

4. Notice that Italy isn't involved in this warmongering. NATO cheerleader Meloni might be more sensible, which remains to be seen—but she's the only “rightwing” leader in a country that matters & she's looking to getting re-elected next year, which would be a remarkable feat in Italian politics. (The Italian opposition is already crying about how “Italy is being marginalized” as though that were a bad thing in this case…)

5. Central Europe is turning anti-war. Slovakia last year, Czechia & Romania this year, & Hungary has been anti-war from the beginning. Austria is not pro-war, either. These are small countries, but they add up & they're much closer to the war zone than the British isles are…

That's life in 2025. That's how come EU/NATO leaders who used to say even putting out diplomatic feelers to Moscow is treason now say that Putin must come to the negotiating table. It would be useful if we acknowledged that transformation & started thinking seriously about what Putin wants, whether peace is possible now & on what terms, whether those are acceptable, & what the further consequences of the war are likely to be.

6. Ukraine. The only thing that's obvious is that Zelensky has almost no influence anymore. He bet everything on a NATO elite that is betraying him, as it must. Hard to say whether he was daring or just reckless. For my part, I reserve judgment, I just don't know enough. After all, we still don't know what the destruction of the war amounts to, how many killed, how many maimed, nor how many more will die this year.

But if there will be peace, which isn't impossible, just unpredictable right now, how much mourning will there be?

Europe, meanwhile, is in a crisis that will not subside soon. Everything concerning immigration & demographics is going to worsen, at least this decade, & there will of course be an African crisis in this regard later, until the European regimes are redefined to keep out foreigners; but the political conflict is worse, because it's internal, between the old & middle-aged electorates in European countries, over who owns & who runs these countries, & it will also become more acute; young people (under-30) are still clueless & acting out; hard to calculate where they will move politically, but it's obviously away from the center.

European anti-Americanism is increasing & it will easily move from Trump & Vance to a kind of hatred of America among European elites & much of the collegiate class. It's much harder to say how ordinary people feel in the various European countries; it's unclear when they even get a say… But American power will continue to overawe Europe, so some kind of political conflict is inevitable.