Here’s a speech by Yoram Hazony on antisemitism, criticizing it from the right, which means also criticizing liberal Jews. Yoram does that quite a bit… He posted it on x, so you can read it, too. I think his judgment is correct—he’s clear eyed about politics, neither paralyzed by our difficult times nor tempted by immoral power-politics. I think the moral demand behind what Yoram is saying is that Jews have to understand themselves as a people, not negatively as “the opposite of anti-Semites.” Jews no more than anyone else could survive a “definition by Holocaust,” which forecloses any future & makes it impossible to give content to political action or claims to justice. Liberals who created the “everyone is an anti-Semite” ideology (including liberal Jews) have also created the Progressives who openly call for anti-Semitism as a political principle, i.e. “globalize the intifada” & all the jazz about “settler colonialism.” The liberals who would accuse me of anti-Semitism are also the parents & teachers & funding & appeasers of the elite college campus Hamas love-fests that started after October 7. There is on display a full self-refutation of that ideology. So what can we do about it? Israel is not in itself an important thing in American politics: But liberal elites have made “settler colonialism” & “globalizing the intifada” the elite credo, the new youth movement, which indeed has produced not just Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s latest moment in the media, but the NYC mayoralty of Zohran Mamdani. This isn’t going away unless the right defeats the left & takes responsibility for a more patriotic & more intelligent education for young Americans. So, by a strange series of accidents, America has a problem similar to the Jews’ problem as Yoram describes it.

Now, I’m not speaking here as a neutral observer, I’m part of this fight, because I’m part of NatCon — I am the International Program Coordinator at the Edmund Burke Foundation that organizes the conferences & I put on the new media panels at our DC conferences. So I hope to see as many of you as possible at this year’s conference! I am also a signatory of the statement of principles. I got into NatCon to support Trump & his attempt to change the GOP. But now I’m also part of NatCon because I don’t want young American men to imitate the social media hysterics of collegiate women with keffiyehs.

I am against the feminized tone of rightwing politics so I’m not pleased to see quite a lot of the reaction to Yram has been hysterical. The most surprising, to me, came from Tablet magazine, which I admire & where I have friends. Every bit of Nazi-hysteria you’d expect from a liberal—they’ve got it on tap, although supposedly these are not liberals. Every obnoxious lie that you could expect, but also some lies that nobody, I think, expected. Suddenly, whoever is in charge of Tablet’s X account is accusing Yoram of “marginalizing the Protestant majority” in America & especially attacking evangelicals, while “promoting rancid European ideas” (unclear whether this is bashing Europe in general or not) & “blood & soil nationalism.” Our elites are insane. As you can see, this has nothing do with Jews, it’s about American politics. This is madness of a new kind:

It seems like this is generally an attack on NatCon, see the conclusion of the Tablet attack:

Yoram has nurtured MAGA. He has been pro-Trump & if there is one politician associated with us at NatCon more closely than any other, that’s J.D. Vance, who has been with us from the beginning & who gave a great speech closing out NatCon 2024 in DC two weeks before Trump chose him for VP. A lot of people on the Republican or conservative side obviously hate Vance! The major attempt to destroy MAGA & undo what Trump has done to the GOP is focused on destroying Vance. I hope that attempt fails. The future of the coalition depends on it.

Whether Tablet is doing what they should be doing when it comes to the interests of Jews I neither know nor much care—it’s their problem. But as to MAGA, Trump, & Vance, I’m surprised & rather unhappy that they’re becoming enemies. Hopefully, they’ll change course. But at this moment we can at least see how much enmity there is even among newer ventures when it comes to the only news in American politics—Trump. Nothing is secure, much less certain about our politics.

At least so far, this sad farce has degenerated from hysteria, indignation to mockery, contempt. From the Holocaust to bitching! One of my friends, Michael Brendan Dougherty, a Catholic friendly to NatCon who writes for at NR, responded to the obvious lie—then whoever runs Tablet’s X account answered him like a nasty teenaged girl, while claiming that talking on X about the origins & character of America or, for that matter, Europe, is “intra-Jewish disputes.”

I’m not myself too upset about the increasing nastiness of political discourse or social media discourse more generally. My comparison is Canada or Western Europe, where you can go to jail for nastiness on Facebook or X, but it’s not possible to have political disagreements or political change. The American way is much better, obviously. Let’s have the partisanship; let’s have social media—there’s no other way to outflank lawless elites. But I think it’s mad for Tablet to declare Yoram/NatCon ‘fellow travelers’ or ‘useful idiots’ to whoever is the ‘moral equivalent’ of Nazis these days. The political elite, including the opinion journals, on the right is in a crisis for a simple reason which no one will say openly: Trump is mortal & may soon be a lame duck. Trying to figure out the “succession” to Trump is already leading to crazy internal fights among the elite. Tablet seems to be following the lead of the madmen who tried to destroy Heritage & ISI. What elite institution is safe from such ‘friendly fire’ these days & politically sane?