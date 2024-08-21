Yuval Levin has a new essay on the university in Commentary, which I recommend to all. Yuval’s the gentlest man I’ve met in D.C. & he has strong words to offer about the crisis of the university, so read up! Given how many Ivy League presidents were forced to resign in the last year, we have every reason to believe this is a propitious season, so let us reflect & let us act… I’ll give you a few quotes from Yuval’s long essay to whet your appetite, starting with his analysis of the attacks on reason in the university in the last decade:

The wave of repression involved the curtailment of the sorts of views that could be expressed both by professors & by outside speakers on campus. It came to be understood as “cancel culture,” or a sustained assault on free expression. It involved an assertion of power on behalf of the revolutionary view of the university’s purpose: People who wanted to treat as open those questions that the struggle for social liberation insisted were closed were deemed threats to campus culture, their presence intolerable, & action to silence them not only permissible but praiseworthy. The second wave involved the emergence of formal bureaucratic structures to enforce “diversity, equity, & inclusion” rules. These imposed a set of progressive political formulas as official university dogmas, complete with the practical equivalents of mandatory loyalty oaths.

Yuval presents an opposition between those academics who orient the university to truth & those who want political revolution:

The university cannot be understood as just another platform for saying anything you want. We have a lot of those now. What we don’t have enough of are venues for engaging in teaching & learning in pursuit of knowledge of the truth. Not all expression serves that purpose, & so not all expression belongs in the university. There is room for standards & for boundaries. But such standards on campus, just like open inquiry & expression on campus, have to exist in the service of the search for truth. That criterion argues for very broad tolerance of expression & speech. But it also suggests that the question of expression & speech is not the key question before us.

He presents the topsy-turvy character of our predicament, everyone in a false position:

The academic traditionalists, who are naturally inclined to think as insiders both in the university & in the larger society, are now outsiders. The revolutionaries, who are naturally inclined to operate as critics, are insiders, the people who run things. The traditionalists have to move from the outside to the inside somehow & take responsibility for the future of the institutions the radicals have dominated & corrupted… Academic traditionalists [must] do some of what the revolutionaries did: act on a critique of the institution not by burning it down but by finding ways to occupy it & then to transform it from within.

He even dares to suggest fighting back:

What might such action look like? Here is where we can learn a lesson from the academic revolutionaries themselves… Academic traditionalists are not about to be invited by today’s administrators & senior faculty to inherit the university from them. They should welcome the genuine openness to their work that some university leaders have begun to show. But they’re also going to have to invite themselves, & to get themselves invited by insiders & outsiders—such as trustees or state legislators—who are in a position to create space for them.

His example is schools of civic thought, a hopeful development of the last five years or so, spreading mostly in Red America, creating a lot of academic jobs & able to educate a lot of promising students. The counter-elite Red America needs will partly come from that venue.

I hope Yuval will also write about the more emphatically political options he contemplates—governors, legislators, new boards of trustees… That’s what my friend Chris Rufo is doing at New College in Florida with a number of allies, all working for Gov. DeSantis. That, too, deserves attention & applause.