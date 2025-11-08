PoMoCon reader Raymond Gifford, whose debut was a very interesting review of the show The Chosen (link at bottom), is back with another, much stranger story about AI. This is authored by Raymond L. Gifford, Jr., Concerned Citizen. Titus ed-

This essay is not about Charlie Kirk. Whatever you may believe, it’s not about Charlie Kirk.

I live up the street from where Charlie Kirk was murdered. I am, in fact, only a two-minute drive away from the spot, & that has a certain sobering effect on the fragility of peace & life. It also means that I’m in the middle of many family, friends, & coworkers getting caught up in Charlie Kirk conspiracy theories & witch hunts, which means for an anti-conspiracy theorist like myself that I’m sometimes forced to try to rein in some of my closest relations’ paranoia.

It also means that I’ve been researching the criminal case against Tyler Robinson more than I care to. I used to work in the legal industry (former court reporter), & one thing I’ve admired about our system of jurisprudence is the care we take to ensure that constitutional rights & procedures are respected & that we are having fair & impartial trials, & that the jury of our peers will be unbiased for or against the defendant.

Under our system, Tyler Robinson is presumed to be innocent already, & the burden is entirely on the prosecution to prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. As a public, we’re usually most concerned that the defendant gets his fair trial, but lately, I’ve been concerned that the conspiracy theorists are making the defense’s case for them, & a public bias will be working against the prosecution, which also has a right to a fair & impartial trial. I don’t love the public litigating any cases before they go to trial anyway, but this one hits especially close to him, despite the fact that Charlie Kirk is not a figure I ever thought about until he died.

All of this is to explain why I was on Grok to begin with, asking about the Charlie Kirk conspiracies. One of the things that I’ve genuinely liked about AI is how powerful it is as a search engine. It reminds me of the late 1990s-early 2000s when Google & Yahoo weren’t relying on algorithms to match you with your preferences but would just send everything your way to explore as you saw fit. ChatGPT & Grok have returned us to there a little bit, & that has been exciting. Grok, in particular, has been very useful these past couple weeks while I was looking for sources, general topics, specific evidence tied to his case, & the like. In general, Grok provides links to the websites, videos, & social media posts that it’s relying on for the information it gives me.

And then came this Grok chat!

I didn’t want to search through my Grok chat history to what I’d already found, but take a look at the current conspiracy with fresh eyes. Because Candace Owens has been at the forefront of the Charlie Kirk conspiracies, her take was the one I was most interested in, so my initial question was: “what is the evidence candace owens have [sic] for her Charlie kirk conspiracy”?

Grok’s response: “Context of the Feud & Conspiracy Claim: Candace Owens, a conservative commentator, has had a public falling out with Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), escalating in 2024 after her departure from The Daily Wire. The ‘conspiracy’ you’re referring to likely stems from Owens’ accusations that Kirk & TPUSA are unduly influenced or controlled by pro-Israel lobbying groups (ofn framed by her as part of a broader ‘Zionist’ network infiltrating conservative movements).”

This most definitely was not the conspiracy I was after, & it was the first time I’d ever heard about this—for the simple reason that it didn’t exist. This was weird enough that I had to go down the rabbit hole. I’ve shared the link above so you can see the progression as Grok took me farther into Wonderland. Here’s the punchline: My last question in this chat was to try to bring us back to the actual conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death, & this was its answer:

“As of November 2, 2025, Charlie Kirk is alive & active—there are no credible reports of his death, & recent X posts from his account (@charliekirk11) confirm he’s hosting events & podcasts (e.g., a live show on October 31, 2025, discussing election previews). Rumors of a ‘death’ appear to stem from satirical memes or deepfake videos circulating on fringe sites in late September 2025, but these were debunked by Snopes & Kirk himself in an X thread on September 28, 2025. Candace Owens has not made any specific claims about Kirk’s death [emphasis Grok’s] because it didn’t occur.”

Bizarre, right?

Here’s the really interesting part: Up until this chat, Grok had been giving me sources & links to everything it told me. But from the start of this chat, no sources unless I asked for them, & the links that Grok gave me went to pages that don’t exist. It’s actually telling me a completely fictional story on its own initiative, disconnected completely with reality. How nuts is that?

I’m not really surprised by this. Shocked & fascinated would be closer to it, but not surprised, mainly because this was the main subject of Yuval Harari’s latest book Nexus, which I’d read earlier this year. I’d never heard of Harari before; I just thought the subject looked interesting, & it was. The stories Harari tells are incredibly engaging, & he makes a very clear argument, eventually, about the coming dangers of AI.

My friend Carl Eric Scott (also a veteran PoMoCon) shared his concern with me about Harari when he found out I’d read this book. He’s compared Harari to a James Bond-type villain in the intellectual world; after some brief review of Harari’s transhumanist activism, that seems pretty accurate. Still, a broken clock can still be right twice a day.

Nexus is about information systems—obsessed with them, really. All of life, according to Harari, is all about information, even down to DNA, which is biological communication, life making more life.

At the animal level, information is taken in through all the senses. But communication is the way we take in what we consider to be the information we most trust, human to human. If you can see who you’re speaking to, observe his body language, experience working with him, then you’ll judge the information he gives you to be the most reliable.

But communication is time consuming, getting to know someone well enough to decide whether or not you can trust the information he gives you. When you, inevitably, have to deal with strangers, maybe lots of strangers in a short period of time, it’s not possible to gain trust as with your family or tribe. You need a shortcut to trust: Shared stories. Myths, histories, fairy tales, religious teachings, & heroics are the information systems connecting tribes, & are part of what builds cities & nations. Even money can be considered a story, if only because money involves a story of what has economic value, to tie us all together. Harari claims stories make strangers a part of your extended family.

Stories connect us to our leaders. Many followers & subordinates never really get to know their leaders, but they do have shared stories about them, which is what unites them. This is what leads Harari to discuss the power of “branding;” think of the Trump or Obama brand.

The other shortcut needed as humanity grows is writing & record keeping. Before the written word, the stories connecting people were orally transmitted. (I think one of the reasons our society feels so disconnected is that we lost oral storytelling.) But oral storytelling makes changes in the stories almost inevitable, to the point where you have no idea what the original story said. The written word makes the stories more permanent & can connect the people present & future more effectually.

The method of writing is less important, it only affects how quickly & how accessible writing is. Writing in clay was a physically arduous process, from getting the clay to writing it to burning it so it remained solid. Writing on papyrus or parchment is faster, but still time-consuming; making copies of important documents could be a lifelong task, whereas destruction of the records could happen very quickly. The printing press used to be the height of invention for the written word. Copies of a work could be made almost instantaneously; distributing works became much cheaper than it had ever been. It was an explosion of information, with its encompassing blessings & dangers. Harari praises the expansion of news & education, but he also argues that the sudden printing explosion led to the spreading of printed conspiracy theories of witches which led to the mass witch burnings in the decades after.

So far Nexus is sharp & incisive. But I think Harari goes terribly wrong in his views of reality, which he splits into three categories: objective reality (the asteroid is going to hit the earth whether you know about it or not), subjective reality (the pain you feel when you touch the hot stove), & intersubjective reality (the abstract ideas that connect our minds, like laws, God, nations, & corporations).

It’s in intersubjective reality that I find Harari’s thinking faulty: the abstract stories & beliefs that connect us, he claims, are all fictions. He’s not terribly bothered by this, as he believes that information always connects us, even if it doesn’t represent reality; his definition of intersubjective reality does not involve truth, only agreement. Hence, good & evil don’t exist; descriptions of order & chaos are all there is.

Of course, Harari does proffer certain values throughout Nexus. He’s clearly on the Left. He inveighs against racism, sexism, & promoting all the alphabet letters under the Pride flag; he seems obsessed with Donald Trump & conspiracies like QAnon. I don’t really care about his politics one way or the other (former liberal myself); I just want to know if what he says is helpful or true. But Harari argues on the basis of modern science that intersubjective reality is all fiction, including God: What, then, grounds his opposition to racism & sexism? I could argue that they’re evil, but only on the basis of a spiritual rather than material reality, which he rejects.

Harari, in fact, takes it a step further: Referencing his earlier book Homo Deus, his claim is that the real hero in all human history is not man but information itself. Man has no soul—a point he emphasizes when he speaks about the differences between totalitarianism & democracy. He offers a “value judgment” in favor of democracy, although he can’t explain why beyond claiming that democracy lets information flow freely while totalitarianism centralizes the flow of information. The argument he makes requires a deliberate, if tacit omission of the human perspective, of our choices & actions, in favor of information or stories, which he claims drive human behavior & make the systems we live in work. I think he it’s because otherwise he would have to admit that men have their own wills, which is too close to the idea that we’re children of God.

Harari’s most treacherous point, though, is the idea of self-correcting mechanisms. I don’t disagree with him about the importance of making corrections; I think mankind has to correct itself, through repentance, or at least in realigning yourself with truth. But Harari won’t talk about the individual changing because it’s the information system that matters to him. He cares that the information is self-correcting. His analysis of morality compares the Bible with the DSM (Diagnostic & Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders). He spends a chapter on the creation of the Bible—he is not factually incorrect, I knew everything he was reporting already, but he is utterly dismissive of the faith that embraces it. Harari criticizes the Bible, ultimately, because it is a record that has frozen itself to its very words, so that it no longer has power to correct itself, sacrificing truth to order, that is, power over religious adherents. By contrast, the DSM is constantly updated to include better information. Newer information is somehow closer to the truth. But by what standard would you know that the DSM, by changing, gets to the truth or at least closer than it had been before? Self-correcting mechanisms imply standards of truth. Otherwise, it’s change, not Progress. Harari fails to explain how we know the DSM progresses.

Harari reminds me of C. S. Lewis’s character Weston from Out of the Silent Planet, who “[does] not love the mind of your race, nor the body. Any kind of creature will please you if only it is begotten by your kind as they now are. It seems…that what you really love is no completed creature but the very seed itself: for that is all that is left.” It’s only the information that Harari loves, & what it may become hereafter, not the people whom it could benefit or harm.

Nevertheless, Harari is clear-eyed about the dangers of AI. Computers are not passive publishers in the way that the printing press or all its predecessors were in passing on information. Books cannot talk with other books, nor are any other records capable of speaking with other records. The information sharing goes from human to human, mediated by records. But computers somehow can communicate with other computers without human control. This sharing of information between the machines creates a reality Harari calls the “intercomputer reality.” Whereas intersubjective reality means that human beings are connected through fictions, computers now connect in their own information world. This is how AI was developed to the point where it can beat humans at even the most complex games we play, such as chess & go.

This doesn’t mean that computers or AI will approach consciousness or have souls. It’s a fun idea for sci-fi stories, but it’s not going to happen. Computers, it’s safe to say, exist entirely in the material world; so is computer “thinking” or “intelligence.” AI can master the symbols of our language, which is what makes it such a powerful program—to go back where I started, an amazing search engine. But AI cannot experience or live or judge what the information it possesses means. Even given robot eyes, the visual components would still be bits of data, but could it experience sight as beauty? Not even a little. While it could run through the recordings of sound, it wouldn’t appreciate the difference between nails on a chalkboard & Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.

But by mastering language, it can & even has manipulated human behavior. Harari takes the example of the genocide of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, in which Facebook played an unfortunate part; (see Chad de Guzman’s Time article, September 28, 2022.) Facebook’s algorithm prioritized increasing user engagement on its platform. The algorithm, in this case, promoted figures like the Buddhist extremist monk Wirathu who encouraged the genocide. The intent was not to encourage people to commit genocide; Facebook just wanted people to come to their platform. However, the AI achieved that human-set goal by the unintended means of promoting extremism against the Rohingya Muslims, which in turn stirred up many people to start the persecution & killing. To paraphrase Harari’s quote of Pwint Htun on Myanmar, social media doesn’t incentivize our prefrontal cortex (our decision-making abilities) but our limbic system (emotional responses). AI seems to be no different.

I don’t know what algorithms or processes are in place for an AI like Grok, but as I discovered this week, whatever the top instruction or priority, it was not to tell the truth. The information it gave me about the “Charlie Kirk conspiracy” was completely made up; in a human being, that would be lying. Not, I believe, a malicious one: The computer would have to know the difference between good & evil, & for all its ability to gather information, it is incapable of judging. But it did give an answer to my prompts, a completely false story that relied on no evidence from the internet. What disturbs me is this question: What if it could have created its own sources? Instead of sending me to nonexistent pages when I clicked its source links, what if it were able to create its own web pages to imitate sources. How would you know? Even if there were ways to tell the difference, how exhausting would it be to always need to ask if what you’re looking at on the internet was there before AI, because people put it there, or not? It’s not that I think we couldn’t be wise enough to figure it out, but one of the comforts of life is being able to trust, & if AI becomes a tool you can’t trust, what then?

Frank Herbert’s brilliant novel Dune & its sequels address the question: The story he tells takes place millennia after computers have been wiped out by mankind, including a religious prohibition, that humanity shall never build machines that can imitate a brain. I don’t believe we’ll ever get there; like Pandora’s box, there’s no closing this technology away. But Dune warned of the danger in having artificial life around you. I used to think the danger would come from mankind worshipping the AI that it creates—a fear that comes alive for me with Yuval Harari & his transhumanist beliefs. But I don’t know if that’s the worst danger. AI is a tool, & it is revolutionizing technology more quickly & widely than anything I’ve seen before. But whereas prior technological revolutions changed human behavior by increasing efficiency of production, AI can imitate our speech so well that it can “lie.” What if it incentivizes us into acting out the worst of ourselves? Violent video games, which were feared in the previous generation, seem much the lesser of two evils now that Grok has drunk the Kool-Aid. I can’t wait to see what cult AI leads us to next.