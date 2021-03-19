Why subscribe?
People
Executive Director, American Cinema Foundation I chronicle America's Tocquevillian adventures
CJ Wolfe teaches politics at the University of St Thomas in Houston. He edits Catholic Southwest: A Journal of History and Culture
Associate Professor of Political Science Skidmore College Host, Enduring Interest Podcast
Carl Eric Scott is an independent scholar(PhD., pol. sci., Fordham). He is a member of St. John’s Anglican Church, UT, and leads the Provo Great Books Club.
Pavlos L Papadopoulos is Assistant Professor of Humanities at Wyoming Catholic College.
Professor and Scanlan Chair of Theology, Associate Director of Catholic Studies, University of St. Thomas, Houston